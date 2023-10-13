Where to watch Manifest Season 4 Part 2?

After five and a half years, the passengers of Flight 828 will finally reach their destination in the second half of Manifest season 4. NBC has granted Manifest a fourth and final season to wrap up the story it began three years ago. Two seasons shy of creator Jeff Rake’s initial six-year plan, but it will still give the NBC cancellation series a fitting conclusion. Here’s what we know about Manifest’s upcoming fourth season.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

The first ten episodes of Season 4 of Manifest delivered several shocking revelations for both the audience and the main characters. The series has, surprisingly, already defined the callings, established their origins, and outlined the passengers’ responsibilities in light of them.

They have even thought through what will occur on June 2, 2024, the actual date of death. Part 1 of Manifest season 4 provided a lot of information, but the characters’ problems don’t seem to have been solved and will likely be explored in future episodes. See below for spoilers and updates on Manifest’s upcoming fourth season.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

On Friday, June 2, 2023, the season 4 finale of Manifest aired. In January of 2023, creator Jeff Rake announced that the second half of season four of Manifest would debut on Netflix that spring. Since the Part 1 release date was revealed, fans have speculated about when the remaining episodes would be made available.

Fans have speculated that since the first half of season 1 arrived on November 4 (the day Flight 828 returned to New York City), part 2 could be released on April 7 (the day Flight 828 took off) or June 2 (the day of death). Both dates are Fridays that appear in the spring season.

Manifest Story

On April 7, 2013, 191 people from all walks of life boarded Flight 828 from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to New York City, United States. They encountered some light turbulence in the middle of the trip, and when they finally made it to America, they were met with disturbing news.

The head of the United States National Security Agency, Robert Vance, showed up at the airport to break the news to the travelers that their plane had been missing for around 5.5 years. The little length of time that had gone by meant that the passengers had not aged at all, even if their real-world friends and family had aged by about five years.

After setting up the primary issue, the main characters of Manifest are members of an American family named the Stones. The professor’s son, a preteen named Calvin “Cal,” and Ben’s sister, an NYPD officer named Michaela “Mick,” were also on board Flight 828 with Stone.

As Ben and Mick try to adapt to their new environment, they begin to receive guidance from unseen sources that aid them in their investigations. We refer to these developing visions as “callings” once they have grown in intensity from the initial “voices.” Eventually, nearly all 828 passengers begin experiencing these callings, and they come to understand that they are interdependent and that the only way to survive in this new reality is to rely on one another and stick together.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Cast

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Garrett Wareing as TJ Morrison

Ali Lopez-Sohaili as Eagan Tehrani

Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami

Jared Grimes as Adrian Shannon

Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio as Eden Stone

Mahira Kakkar as Aria Gupta

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Recap

Angelina was the worst passenger ever because, as noted above, she made a point of being rude and disrespectful to everyone else on the plane. She took decisive action to further her own goals, from kidnapping Eden to attempting to murder Ben. Part of the Omega Sapphire has been absorbed into her palm after she took it. Getting that back will need more effort.

In Season 4, the Registry, an organization created to keep tabs on and enforce the rights of Flight 828 passengers, was introduced. With Jared having joined the Registry at the end of Part 1, the Lifeboat now has another ally deep within the beast’s tummy, and Drea working from the Registry to aid the Stones from the inside. Of course, in the season’s dramatic climax, Zeke gives up his own life to preserve Cal’s, since the world needs Cal to stay healthy and alive in order to delay the end date.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Ending

‘Final Boarding,’ the series finale, depicts a “compelling, mind-bending, and emotionally emotional trip. Ahead, spoilers! In this episode, Cal gives his life to unite the passengers of Flight 828 by harnessing the energy of two sapphires. Ben and Micaela, along with the other passengers, are starting to load back onto the returning plane. Ben also decides to let Angelina board the plane with the rest of the survivors despite her role in the death of his wife.

In the moments before takeoff, The sky suddenly turns red, and the omniscient judge begins to assess each traveler’s merits and failings. Angelina’s friends and family are burned to a crisp, but she makes it out alive after confessing to the crime. But there’s a chance she won’t make it.

The Archangel, Ben, and Michaela spell out their heroic acts to the other passengers so that they will have a better chance of survival. The jet touches down, and the passengers immediately find themselves in New York. The airplane was scheduled to land at exactly this time and day in 2013 (April 7). Back in the past, Ben is hanging out with Grace and the kids, while Jared is patiently waiting for Michaela at the airport.

Those passengers who were deemed “not worthy” to return with the ship have been listed as “missing.” Those passengers who make the cut to spend the next five years on the ship together will have a bond like no other.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Episodes

Episode 11: “Final Descent”

Episode 12: “Bug Out”

Episode 13: “Ghost Plane”

Episode 14: “Fata Morgana”

Episode 15: “Throttle”

Episode 16: “Furball”

Episode 17: “Threshold”

Episode 18: “Lift/Drag”

Episode 19: “Formation”

Episode 20: “Final Boarding”

Where to watch Manifest Season 4 Part 2?

The second half of Season 4 of Manifest can be viewed exclusively on Netflix.