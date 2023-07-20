Now We Are Breaking Up Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

On January 8, 2022, the final episode of the South Korean love drama Now, We Are Breaking Up aired on SBS. The gradual development of feelings between Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong was a wonderful plot twist that kept viewers interested. The Korean drama has quickly become a staple of South Korean television, drawing in viewers of all ages. Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2 is eagerly awaited by everyone.

There aren’t many unanswered questions left from Season 1 of Now, We’re Breaking Up, but it hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to see what happens in Season 2.

Now We Are Breaking Up Season 2 Renewal Status

Viewers from all over the world have tuned in to the K-drama. The feedback has been so positive that the network is considering renewing the show for a second season. However, SBS has not yet decided whether or not to order a second season of Now We Are Breaking Up. Nonetheless, the show has not been canceled. The first episode also left room for a second season to be made apparent by its cliffhanger finish. Fans shouldn’t lose hope, as the show will almost certainly be picked up for a second season.

Now We Are Breaking Up Season 2 Release Date

On November 12, 2021, the first season of the drama was made available, with new episodes being made available on Fridays and Saturdays. The first episode of the show aired at 22:00 KST on SBS. With its final episode airing on January 8, 2022, the show ran for a total of 16 episodes. Since the drama was well-received by viewers around the world, it was also picked up as a Viu Original Series. Tickets for the Japanese performance have already sold out.

When will we be able to watch Season 2? K-dramas dominated 2021, so why should we expect anything different in 2022? How about “Squid Game,” “The Silent Sea,” and “Train to Busan?” All of them have devoted followers in various parts of the globe. If the series we’re ending becomes as successful as these K-dramas, you can count on a return very soon.

Furthermore, the first season has unquestionably set the stage for a second. The producers have so already planned for a second season. However, the show’s creators have not yet issued an official confirmation on the series’ release because it has not been renewed. If the show is picked up again, it might premiere in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. We have to be patient for the formal announcement until then.

Now We Are Breaking Up Storyline

The series chronicles the ups and downs of romantic relationships. The fashion business is used as an example to show the current situation. As portrayed by Song Hye-kyo, Ha Yeong-eun (The One) is the cool boss of the design team at a fashion label. Freelance photographer Yoon Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong) is quite successful.

Now We Are Breaking Up Cast

Song Hye-kyo as Ha Yeong-eun: 38 years old, daughter of Kang Jung-ja and Ha Taek-soo

Jang Ki-yong as Yoon Jae-gook and Mr. J: 32 years old, freelance fashion photographer

Choi Hee-seo as Hwang Chi-sook: 38 years old, design director of ‘The One’

Kim Joo-hun as Seok Do-hoon: 40 years old, representative of the talented PR company at the center of the trend.

Park Hyo-joo as Jeon Mi-sook: 38 years old, Hwang Chi-sook and Ha Yeong-eun’s high school classmate

Yoon Na-moo as Kwak Soo-ho: 36 years old, deputy head of the planning team

Joo Jin-mo as Representative Hwang: 68 years old, Hwang Chi-sook’s and Hwang Chi-hyung’s father

Oh Se-hun as Hwang Chi-hyung: 32 years old, New designer of ‘The One’ in the design team

Jang Hyuk-jin as Go Gwang-soo: 55 years old, Head of the production department of ‘The One’.

Song Yoo-hyun as Oh In-ah: 32 years old, head of the design team of ‘Lamont’

Kim Bo-jeong as Nam Na-ri: 30 years old, manager of the design team of ‘The One’.

Moon Joo-yeon as Ahn Seon-joo: 29 years old, designer of Ha Yeong-eun’s team

Shin Ha-young as Jung So-young, 25 years old, youngest member of Sono’s design team

Choi Hong-il as Ha Taek-soo

Nam Gi-ae as Kang Jeong-ja

Cha Hwa-yeon as Min Hye-ok

Yoon Jung-hee as Shin Yoo-jeong

Yura as Hye-rin

Ki Eun-se as Seo Min-kyeong

Kim Do-geon as Jimmy

Shin Dong-wook as Yoon Soo-wan

Park Bo-kyung as Choi Ji-yeon

Choi Hyo-eun as Lee Seong-min

Lee Jung-gil as Yoon Seong-cheol

Kim Young-ah as Choi Hee-ja

Lee Do-yeop as Choi Kyung-chan

Hwang Chan-sung as Kim Soo-min

Now We Are Breaking Up Season 2 Plot

The show has given us a look at every side of a relationship where the couple constantly breaks up and then gets back together. The two leads both work in the field of fashion. Song Hye Kyo’s character, Yeong-Eun, is a stunning woman named Yeong-Eun who works for a clothing company called The One’. She is in charge of the hip and happening costumes team. On the other hand, Jang Ki Young’s Yoon Jae Gook is a highly accomplished freelance photographer. How they meet, fall in love, and ultimately break up is at the heart of the story, along with the challenges they ultimately encounter.

The program hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, so there’s no word on what it will be about, but we’re confident there will be one soon.

Where to watch Now We Are Breaking Up?

If you’re in Korea, you can catch the show on SBS. However, viewers everywhere may watch all 16 episodes via services like Viu and Rakuten Viki.