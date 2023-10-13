The Winter King Episode 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More Details

The first season of The Winter King on MGM+ has just begun, but exactly how many episodes will there be in total? Whether it’s Guy Ritchie’s flop of a King Arthur movie or the upcoming The Green Knight, Hollywood can’t seem to stay away from the legend of King Arthur. Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles novels serve as inspiration for The Winter King, which premiered in 1995 and was followed by Enemy of God and Excalibur. Cornwell’s works muddled together actual facts with the legend of King Arthur.

If audiences enjoy the film version of The Winter King, the second and third novels in Cornwell’s trilogy will also be adapted. Arthur (Iain De Caestecker) is exiled from Britain in the first episode for disobeying his father, King Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan), who rules as a tyrant.

Eight years later, as the Saxons prepare to attack and conquer Britain, the story picks up in the midst of a civil war between various kingdoms and tribes. Arthur’s mission to defend his country is only getting started, so this new series has all the makings of an epic.

The Winter King Episode 7 Release Date

Episode 7 of the popular epic drama series The Winter King is due out soon, and viewers can’t wait. The premiere of the much-anticipated episode is set for Sunday, October 15, 2023. The exciting episode is exclusive to FuboTV, a leading streaming provider. As eager readers count down the days before the release of the latest installment in this captivating series, they can’t wait to get lost in the enchanted world of The Winter King.

The Winter King Story

Set in a post-Roman Dark Age Britain where Arthur and Merlin have been exiled and the Saxons are invading with no one to protect the young king, the novel is a reworking of the Arthurian legend.

As the story progresses, we encounter a variety of interesting characters, including the vain and unpopular Lancelot, the ambitious and plotting Guinevere, Merlin, who is more of a distant Druid than a mysterious magician, and Uther’s son and rightful successor, Mordred. Long after Arthur’s death, the elderly Saxon monk Derfel Cadarn tells this story to the youthful queen Igraine.

The Winter King Cast

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Stuart Campbell as Derfel Cadarn

Ellie James as Nimue

Valene Kane as Morgan

Simon Merrells as Gundleus

Ken Nwosu as Sagramor

Olumide Olorunfemi as Lunette

Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys

Daniel Ings as Owain

Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin

Eddie Marsan as Uther

Tatjana Nardone as Ladwys

Andrew Gower as Sansum

Matt Mella as Lanval

Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd

Gabriel Tierney as Tristan

Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere

Emily John as Ceinwyn

The Winter King Episode 6 Recap

The long-awaited occurrence of Arthur and the tribe rulers beginning peace talks occurred in the sixth episode of The Winter King, providing optimism about an end to the war. Ceinwyn’s lady-in-waiting, Guinevere, is a chance encounter for Arthur on his travels.

Even while Arthur is initially taken with Guinevere because of her beauty and grace, he soon finds himself attached to her for other reasons. Even as Arthur welcomes the possibility of a tranquil future, the presence of Guinevere adds an intriguing element to the plot, leaving readers wondering what will happen next with this new connection.

The Winter King Episode 7 Plot

It would be fascinating to learn more about Arthur and Guinevere’s relationship now that he has found love at last. Since he is about to marry Ceinwyn, it’s highly improbable that he and Gorfydd would ever legally wed, unless, of course, he decides to break up with Ceinwyn and make Gorfydd his enemy again.

Given her apparent rise to prominence, it will be fascinating to observe how the show continues to flesh out Guinevere’s character. Now that Gundleus and Ladwys are free, we’ll find out if they pose any further danger now that they’re on their own. On the flip side, future episodes may also reveal the identities of Merlin’s treasures and the nature of the magical abilities they are said to possess.

The Winter King Trailer

The first trailer for The Winter King, promoting the MGM+ series, debuted in July. The trailer opens with Merlin having a conversation with Arthur Pendragon, a prince exiled from his country by his own father. The United Kingdom is in danger because it has been divided into competing armies. Merlin claims that only King Arthur can save Britain.

Despite the fact that this is Merlin himself speaking, the magic that has traditionally played such a significant role in Arthurian tales and which is featured in Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles novels is notably absent here.

Where to watch The Winter King?

The Winter King’s first episode of season one aired on Sunday, August 20. Since it’s an original production by MGM+, viewing it regularly requires a membership. The pilot episode can be viewed immediately and for free on the platform. A monthly MGM+ subscription can be purchased for $5.99 if you do not already have one.

The Winter King Episodes