Shelter, written by Harlan Coben and starring Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, the nephew of Harlan Coben’s famed sports agent and former NBA basketball player Myron Bolitar, is a twisting Prime Video thriller. Bestselling novelist Harlan Coben’s books have shown to be highly successful when adapted for TV, with Safe, The Stranger, and Stay Close on Netflix all keeping fans enthralled. Jaden Michael, star of Colin in Black and White, will play the main role of Mickey in the upcoming Prime Video adaptation of Harlan Coben’s debut young adult book, Shelter.

Even when Mickey transfers to a different school, he quickly gets embroiled in the disappearance of another freshman. Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, and Abby Corrigan also star in the show. The plot, like that of any Harlan Coben thriller, is bound to take some unexpected turns. This is a complete summary of Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

Where to watch Harlan Coben’s Shelter?

The Shelter adaptation by Harlan Coben will soon be accessible on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service is accessible for $14.99 a month (or $139 a year) and may be seen using the Prime Video app on mobile devices, tablets, streaming media players, gaming consoles, and connected TVs.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Cast

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar

In Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Jaden Michael plays Mickey Bolitar. Mickey is the protagonist, a bright young kid with athletic prowess whose father was murdered in an auto accident and whose mother has been in rehab.

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow

Abby Corrigan portrays Ema Winslow in Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Ema is an unapologetic goth in her high school, and she has no problem confronting the bullies who target her because of her unique style.

Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Constance Zimmer plays Shira Bolitar in Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Shira is Mickey’s aunt, and she and Mickey’s late father had a strained relationship.

Tovah Felshuh as Bat Lady

Tovah Felshuh’s role in the Harlan Coben’s Shelter cast is the Bat Lady. This lady features prominently in urban legends meant to terrify small children.

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell

Adrian Greensmith will play Arthur “Spoon” Spindell in Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Mickey’s first roommate at his new school is a guy named Arthur, and Spoon is the one who introduces them and makes them fast friends.

Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell

In Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Sage Linder will play the role of Rachel Caldwell. Rachel is portrayed as the school’s popular cheerleader and the girlfriend of star athlete Troy.

Brian Altemus as Troy Taylor

In Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Brian Altemus plays the role of Troy. When originally presented, Troy had a reputation as an arrogant bully and the school’s greatest basketball player.

Alexa Mareka as Whitney

In Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Alexa Mareka plays the role of Whitney.

Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley

Ashley is portrayed by Samantha Bugliaro in Harlen Coben’s Shelter. Mikey and Ashley, who are both new to the school, rapidly get close and even make plans to go on a date.

Missi Pyle will play Hannah in Harlan Coen’s Shelter. The mother of Chief Taylor’s son Troy is introduced here; her name is Hannah.

Didi Conn as Mrs. Friedman

In Harlan Coben’s novel Shelter, Didi Conn plays the role of Mrs. Friedman. On Mikey’s first day of school, his teacher, Mrs. Friedman, says that she had taught his father when he was a small child.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Plot

Mickey Bolitar, 15, is trying to figure out why his new girlfriend, Ashley Kent, suddenly stopped going to class and then vanished. Mickey attempts to rally some of the other students to his cause after finding no help from the faculty or administration. So while his mother is getting help at a drug recovery clinic, Mickey has to move in with his estranged uncle Myron.

In addition, Mickey learns from a strange neighbor lady who lives in a spooky home that his father remains alive, despite Mickey having personally seen his father’s death in a vehicle accident more than a year before.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Trailer

After witnessing his father’s death in a car collision, Mickey tells his pals about a mysterious elderly lady, who goes by the name Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) in the trailer, who insists that Mickey’s father is still alive. That’s the entire reason he’s in Kasselton, where he encounters Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), a student whom he quickly strikes it off with. When she abruptly stops attending school, he becomes preoccupied with uncovering the truth, despite the admonitions of those close to him, such as his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer).

The good news is that his best friends, Arthur “Spoon” Spindell (Adrian Greemsmith) and Ema Winslow (Abby Corrigan), are prepared to provide a hand in their own ways, both in terms of comforting Mickey as he continues to deal with the death of his father and in terms of unraveling the intricate mystery surrounding their town. As they dig further, they uncover troubling ties between Ashley’s abduction and Mickey’s father, raising the stakes and the number of unanswered questions.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Episodes

There are eight episodes of Harlan Coben’s Shelter. About an hour is spent on each episode.

Episode 01 – “Pilot”

Episode 02 – “Catch Me If U Can”

Episode 03 – “The Dirt Locker”

Episode 04 – “Phantom Threads”

Episode 05 – “See Me Feel Me Touch Me Heal Me”

Episode 06 – “Candy’s Room”

Episode 07 – “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This”

Episode 08 – “Found”

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Review

Aside from unraveling the truth behind the mysterious disappearances and tragic events that have befallen the village, the mystery drama centers on the bonds of friendship. The program also explores the individuals’ intricate connections with one another.

One of the best things about the program is how it handles themes of friendship. The chemistry between Mickey, Spoon, and Ema is what keeps viewers coming back for more. A delightful and moving witness to the strength of their relationship is the extent to which these friends are willing to go to defend one another.

A young adult demographic may find the program interesting. However, the program fails to deliver on expectations of suspense and mystery. The show’s emphasis on friendship, however, is noteworthy. There are better mysteries out there, and this one isn’t the worst.