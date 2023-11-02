Dodger Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of the British kids’ show Dodger will premiere soon. The Artful Dodger was modeled by a character in Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist. The show’s episodes set the stage for what happens in Oliver Twist. Repeats of the first season have been shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom since the show premiered on CBBC on February 6, 2022. The series is set in Victorian London in the 1830s and follows Jack Dawkins (the Artful Dodger) before he appears in the book Oliver Twist.

Dodger Season 2

On February 6, 2022, the premiere of Dodger's first season aired.

Dodger Season 2 Release Date

On February 6, 2022, the first episodes of Dodger Season 1 were made available. After the first season ended after 10 episodes, viewers were left wondering whether there would be a second. At first, the creators were silent about this issue. But now we have information on Dodger season two.

The second season of Dodger will not be released. However, the makers have chosen to produce three more episodes, which they are calling “specials,” in addition to the episodes that have already been published.

To what end does “Dodger” serve?

Dodger follows the iconic pickpocket, The Artful Dodger (actual name Jack Dawkins), and Fagin’s gang as they discover clever methods to survive the bleak and exploitative surroundings of early Victorian London in the 1830s. This is a look at Oliver Twist from the perspective of the villains.

Dodger Season 2 Cast

Billy Jenkins as Dodger

Dodger, real name Jack Dawkins, was given the alias “Dodger” by Fagin shortly after he joined the gang. Having spent his first twelve years in a London orphanage, he has no recollection of his biological parents.

Christopher Eccleston as Fagin

Fagin, a superb survivor, controls the gang of kid pickpockets from a hidden lair above a shady bar near the East London docks.

David Threlfall as Sir Charles Rowan

Sir Charles Rowan, based on a genuine historical character, was the Commissioner of Police in London for 21 years and was responsible for establishing the London Police Department.

Aabay Ali as Charley Bates

Charley is working on a farm, frightening birds from the fields when Jack stumbles across her on his escape from the mill.

Ellie-May Sheridan as Polly

Polly is Fagin’s reliable right-hand man. She is reliable and trustworthy, and she will do whatever it takes to complete a task.

Mila Lieu as Tang

Fagin refers to Tang as his “little scorpion” despite the fact that she is little and adorable. She is the youngest of the group and is eager to prove herself.

Connor Curren as Tom

Tom, at the ripe old age of 17, is the senior member of the group. He has to move on, but after serving time in jail, he no longer has the guts to engage in pickpocketing.

Sam C Wilson as Bill Sikes

Bill used to be a member of Fagin’s gang. He’s grown up and moved out, yet he always seems to return for food, drink, or assistance with his ill-fated criminal schemes.

Saira Choudhry as Nancy

Bill and Nancy both used to be members of Fagin’s gang before moving on. Her most recent (and soon-to-be-useful) job was as a chambermaid at Buckingham Palace, but she was fired for theft.

Lucy Montgomery as Minnie Bilge

Fagin’s hidden lair is located above the seedy tavern The Fiddler’s Arms, which is operated by Minnie. She also acts as Fagin’s landlord despite his chronic rent arrears.

Rhys Thomas as PC Duff

One of two useless cops (with Javone Prince’s PC Blathers) is sent out by Sir Charles to search down Dodger and the gang.

Lenny Rush as Morgan

In Victorian times, little children would earn money by cleaning the dirt from the streets when well-to-do individuals sought to cross the road.

Dodger Season 2 Plot

The show has not been picked up for a second season on BBC ONE. The return of Dodger for a second season is much anticipated. The producers have not decided whether or not to do a season two. When it becomes available, we will let you know!

Dodger Season 2 Trailer

The Season 2 Dodger trailer has yet to be made available. The show has not been renewed as of yet.

Where to watch Dodger Season 2?

Dodger, a new show on BBC ONE, has just premiered its first season. As a result, we anticipate that Dodger Season 2 will also be made available on the same streaming service.