My Demon K-Drama: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

K-drama fans are anticipating each new episode of Netflix’s My Demon. The newest addition to the platform’s library of South Korean dramas is also the first to get an international license. Kim Jang Han, who directed You Raise Me Up, and Choi Ah Il, who wrote Mr. Queen, collaborated on this love fantasy comedy-drama.

Even while many competing services are starting to strengthen their libraries of material from the area, Netflix is still far and away the leader. The popularity of Korean television has been on the increase ever since the advent of streaming platforms. My Demon is capturing a lot of attention in part because it fits into the popular romantic sub-genre of Korean dramas, but also because of the high production values and fascinating often off-the-wall concepts that have gained a legion of global fans.

My Demon Release Date

The premiere of My Demon has been set on November 24, 2023. The fantasy Korean drama will air on SBS every other weekend, with a new episode dropping on Fridays and Saturdays. At 10 p.m. KST, 9 a.m. EST, and 6 a.m. PST, My Demon will also be available for purchase and download. The exact number of episodes has yet to be determined, although 12 or 16 is possible given typical K-drama standards.

My Demon Cast

Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee

Kim Yoo Jung stars as the title character in the film Do Do Hee. She has appeared in a number of Netflix films, including 20th Century Girl and The 8th Night, but this will be her first recurring role on the streaming service. Kim Yoo Jung’s acting credits include the K-dramas Love in the Moonlight, Backstreet Rookie, and Lovers of the Red Sky, all of which may be found on other platforms than Netflix.

Song Kang as Jung Gu-won

Jung Joo is played by Song Kang. Fans of Netflix originals like Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Navillera, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home should be quite acquainted with the actor.

Lee Sang-yi as Joo Seok-hoon

The third main character, played by Lee Sang Yi, has yet to be officially identified. Fans of Lee Sang Yi will recognize him from his roles in dramas like Bloodhounds, Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and When the Camellia Blooms, all of which can be seen on Netflix.

The other cast members are as follows:

Kim Hae-sook as Joo Cheon-sook

Kim Tae-hoon as Noh Seok-min

Lee Yoon-ji as Noh Soo-an

Jo Yeon-hee as Kim Se-ra

Jo Hye-joo as Jin Ga-young

Kang Seung-ho as Noh Do-kyung

Seo Jeong-yeon as Shin Myeong-seo

Heo Jeong-do as Park Bok-gyu

Hong Cheon-ki as Lee Han-seong

My Demon Plot

Do Do-hee, the leader of Future Groups and the protagonist of My Demon, is portrayed as a cold and haughty guy who has trouble trusting others and believing in love. However, many of her values are tested when she comes into touch with a monster called Jung Gu-won. The devil is an immortal entity that can keep going by striking up sour agreements with people who insist on living in intolerable conditions.

He has no compassion for human beings, treats them with disdain, and only exploits their prey instincts for his own ends, such as prolonging his own immortality. When he marries Do Do-hee under a contract, however, everything changes. He married Do Do-hee, who had assumed control of his superhuman abilities, to shield her and himself from harm. The narrative intensifies because despite their best intentions, love wins out in the end and they can’t stay married to one other.

My Demon Trailer

Do-hee opens the teaser by stressing that she must release the demon man’s hand if she is to have any chance of survival. But it’s because of the name Gu-won that this has happened. While uttering his name, the demon’s power is transferred from her to him, regardless of whatever past associations she may have with the name.

When Gu-won sees the demon tattoo that gave him his powers on Do-hee’s hand, he demands to understand what she has done to him. After she saves his life from drowning in water, she smacks him, but all he can think about is the tattoo.

She refuses to trust his confession that he is a demon and mocks him as a result. She then begs him to be her bodyguard, or she will erase the tattoo with a laser. He accepts, becoming a guard of the evil human. It will be intriguing to witness how their budding relationship develops as bonded by their contract, they remain near to one another.

My Demon Episodes

There is no official tally of the show’s episode count as of this writing, however, MyDramaList, a reputable database of Korean dramas and movies, has the run to date down to sixteen episodes. It will run till January 12, 2024, if there are two episodes every week.

Where to watch My Demon?

The first air date for the program on SBS and Netflix is set for November 24, 2024. It airs at 11 p.m. KST on Fridays and Saturdays regularly.

Conclusion

The premiere of My Demon is quickly approaching, and fans can’t wait to see the rest of the film and find out what happens after seeing the intriguing teasers and trailers. The casting and obvious chemistry between the actors have also been praised by viewers in the teaser photographs and teasers that have been published thus far.