On Friday, September 29, at 9:00 p.m. JST, NTV’s Kinyo Roadshow evening program block aired a special two-hour episode of Frier, one of the widely anticipated titles of Fall 2023. With Madhouse at the helm, viewers can expect an intense cinematic experience in this episode.

Frier: Beyond the Journey’s End is an animated TV series that will transport viewers to a mystical world, based on the highly renowned manga series by Tsukasa Abe and Kanehito Yamada.

Madhouse, creators of several critically acclaimed anime series, including One Punch Man, Death Note, Monster, Hunter X Hunter, and many more, is making a triumphant comeback with its TV anime project.

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End?

Nippon TV and its associated syndications in Japan will air Frieren animation, as previously stated. Conversely, the news that Crunchyroll has confirmed the anime’s inclusion in their Fall 2023 program and acquired the digital distribution rights will delight the worldwide audience.

Several areas, including the United States, India, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, will be able to watch the episodes simultaneously on Crunchyroll. Not only does Muse Asia have the rights to distribute the episodes on their own YouTube channel for territories including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, but they have also gained the rights to release them on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Release Date

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End debuted on September 29, 2023, and viewers were treated to a two-hour special in the first episode. In September 2022, this news was revealed with the first series poster. Fans may stay tuned for updates on the first season’s episode count, which is currently unknown.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Cast

When the renowned animation company Madhouse was announced to be adapting the manga “Fränen” in September 2022, fans were ecstatic.

The company also announced that Keiichirou Saitou, who directed the excellent Bocchi the Rock, would be supervising the writing and that Tomohiro Suzuki, renowned for his work on One Punch Man and Tiger & Bunny, would be directing the animation.

The following voice actors have been confirmed by Madhouse for Frieren’s cast:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren

Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark

Kana Ichinose as Fern

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel

Hiroki Touchi as Heiter

Yōji Ueda as Eisen

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Plot

Elven magician Frieren served with the famed band of adventurers that, after a ten-year mission, slew the Demon King and restored calm to the realm. A human named Himmel, a dwarven named Eisen, and a human named Heiter were among her fellow heroes.

Frieren has a unique perception of time compared to humans because of her elven-long lifespan. She considers her time with Himmel’s group throughout that decade to have been brief. The group splits up and heads in different directions after vanquishing the Demon King.



Once every fifty years, during the Era Meteors meteor shower, Frieren says she will get back together with her fellow soldiers. After half a century, Frieren returns to find her human friends much older than she is. He dies in old age after one last journey with the aging Himmel to see the meteor shower. Frieren laments that they did not have more time to get to know Himmel during their trip.

After that, she pays a visit to her other two surviving comrades, Eisen and Heiter. After adopting a kid named Fern, Heiter begs Frieren to take care of her. Along with Fern, Frieren sets off on a new adventure to pursue her love for magic, gain a better understanding of humans, and fulfill Himmel’s last desires. Her unique viewpoint as an elf with eternal life influences the exploration of mortality, loss, and sorrow.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Trailer

You may see the first complete trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, which was published in July 2023, at the top of this page.

While introducing us to Madhouse’s stunning animation, the video gives us a quick rundown of our protagonist, establishing the basic premise that while she was away healing and traveling the globe, her friends’ lives had progressed.