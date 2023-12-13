Ocean’s Eleven Prequel: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Despite the many remakes and adaptations of the Ocean’s Eleven idea, the forthcoming prequel starring Margot Robbie could be the most anticipated one. Under the direction of Jay Roach, who oversaw Robbie’s Bombshell, the Australian actor is now in the pre-production stages of adapting a crime thriller set in the same world as Ocean’s Eleven.

It seems like the Ocean’s Eleven prequel, which has a new cast that could include Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie and takes place in the 1960s, is going to be an intriguing ensemble heist picture.

Along with Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Brad Pitt, George Clooney played Danny Ocean, Frank Sinatra’s character, in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. The cast, which was situated in Las Vegas, was concluded by Julia Roberts’s novel, and Andy Garcia portrayed the lead adversary.

The franchise has grown into one of the most famous film series of all time, with two worldwide sequels and a remake starring Sandra Bullock in 2018’s Ocean’s Eight, which has an all-female ensemble. Currently, Margot Robbie is set to star in a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, a soft reboot of the series, in the role of protagonist.

Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Confirmation News

The Hollywood Reporter reported in May 2022 that Warner Bros. would begin filming a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, a film that debuted in 2001 and featured George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. This news will surely thrill fans of the Ocean’s franchise.

It was announced that Margot Robbie, who is married to Tom Ackerley, would be producing the film and would also appear in it. Jay Roach, who helmed Bombshell (2019), starring Margot Robbie, will direct the next picture. Carrie Solomon has been selected to write the screenplay.

Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Release Date

Although Warner Bros. has been mum on the subject of when exactly Ocean’s Eleven: Prequel will hit theaters, Collider has learned that filming is set to begin shortly in France on June 30, 2023, according to the Production List. Estimating when it will be released is challenging. U.S. writers and actors are presently on strike, which has halted all film and TV projects until they reach an agreement with studios and networks.

The prequel to Ocean’s Eleven has no set release date as of yet. The continuing SAG-AFTRA strike has delayed the start of production on the prequel to Ocean’s Eleven. We might expect the picture to hit theaters around 2025 or later.

Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Plot

Few narrative details have been revealed by the very tight-lipped production team working on the Ocean’s Eleven prequel. This remake will certainly have a good balance of male and female roles, especially with Ryan Gosling possibly joining the ensemble. The 1960 original was stunning, and Margot Robbie’s prequel will likely tell a new tale while showcasing some of that glitz. The series will breathe fresh life into faraway locales, yet it all starts in Europe in the 1960s. But director Jay Roach did spill the beans on some early prequel concepts.

Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Story

Our beloved on-screen couple After news broke that Ryan Gosling will be joining Margot Robbie in August 2022, the two actors are officially ready to share the screen. Although there was some hesitancy to cast them together at first, Roach now sees a lot of potential in having them work together again.

At first, several people wondered whether it would be strange for Robbie and Gosling to be back together after Barbie. His main point was that there are some couples that viewers would want to see more often.

We don’t know who else will be joining the cast just yet, but because this is a prequel to the 2001 picture, it’s safe to assume that none of Ocean’s other actors will be in it.

Films in the Ocean’s series include the 1960 original featuring the Rat Pack, 2001’s remake by Steven Soderbergh, 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve, 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, and 2018’s Ocean’s 8—an all-women cast.

Where to watch Ocean’s Eleven Prequel?

With its A-list cast, massive budget, and iconic filming locales, the Ocean’s Eleven prequel is sure to be a box office smash. After hitting cinemas, All Ocean’s films earned more than $1 billion at the box office. The exciting casting of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Barbie stars could significantly increase box office receipts.