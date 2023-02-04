Where to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8

Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season, which has been eagerly anticipated, is due to premiere with part 1 on May 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on the well-liked network AMC and the network’s streaming service AMC+. The eighth season of AMC’s zombie-apocalyptic horror series will be it’s last.

Since AMC announced the existence of Fear the Walking Dead season 8, fans of the post-apocalyptic horror-thriller series have been excitedly anticipating what the eighth and final season would bring to the table, particularly given how the seventh season concluded.

The eagerly anticipated The Walking Dead: Dead City with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with Norman Reedus, and the Rick and Michonne Grimes spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira were among the updates about the franchise’s future that AMC shared at the 2023 winter Television Critics Association.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8

Over the course of its seven seasons, Fear the Walking Dead has traveled a great deal. It began in Los Angeles during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse before relocating to the US-Mexico border and finally to Texas in season 4. After nuclear bombs exploded at the conclusion of season 6, the program has stayed in the Southwest ever since, now it’s time for a new setting.

Over the course of 101 episodes, the survivors have experienced maritime voyages, battles in Mexico and on a preppers’ ranch, and escapes from nuclear blasts and zombie-infested baseball stadiums. As far as we know, Madison, portrayed by Kim Dickens, is the last surviving member of the Clark family as of season 8.

Three other Walking Dead spinoffs are currently under development. As AMC disclosed during the TCA presentation, the new spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will launch in June 2023 followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, helmed by Norman Reedus, later this year.

Additionally, a spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead will begin filming this year and debut in 2024.

After the events of the Season 7 finale, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Dickens) attempts to save Mo from PADRE did not go as planned, the final and eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead takes up.

Now, PADRE’s cynical authority is imposed upon Morgan, Madison, and the other people they brought to the island. The burden of restoring hope in a better future to the characters falls to Morgan’s daughter, Mo, who was the original target of Morgan and Madison’s rescue mission.

The cast of Fear the Walking Dead season 8

Morgan Jones is played by Lennie James

Madison Clark is played by Kim Dickens

Victor Strand is played by Domingo

Luciana Galvez is played by Danay Garcia

Dwight is portrayed by Austin Amelio

Played by Christine Evangelista

Grace Mukherjee is portrayed by Karen David

June Dorie played by Jenna Elfman

Daniel Salazar is played by Rubén Blades

Executive producers of the series, which Dave Erickson and Robert Kirkman created, also include Ian Goldberg, David Alpert, Andrew Chambliss, Greg Nicotero, Scott M. Gimple, Dave Erickson, and Gale Anne Hurd.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Plot

A formal synopsis of the season 8 plot has not yet been released, and it most likely won’t be until the 7B segment is out. The 7B plot is already accessible thanks to AMC. In the second part of season 7, a nuclear explosion leaves only Victor Strand alive.

By establishing a fiefdom, he acquires the power to select who is eligible for a second chance at life. The survivors are willing to do whatever it takes to survive, even if it means robbing Strand of his authority. The hope of finding Padre, the rumored site, keeps them coming.

She suffers from a peculiar illness and becomes known as Alicia’s Karma. Alicia declares war after seeing threats coming from all sides. With such a synopsis, it would be good to understand how the story progresses prior to making an 8th-season forecast.

Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead will begin seven years after the conclusion of season 7 when Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) attempted to save his daughter Mo from the enigmatic PADRE.

The synopsis for the new series reveals:

“At the moment, PADRE’s cynical reign is being experienced by Morgan, Madison, and the other people they bring to the island.

As a result of the demoralization and despair experienced by our protagonists, it is up to Morgan’s daughter Mo to inspire them to believe that there is still hope for a brighter future.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 Release Date

Season 8 of the eagerly awaited Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on May 14, 2023, only on AMC Network and AMC+. The show airs at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). There will be two sections to the next season, which will contain a total of 12 episodes. There will be six episodes in each segment.

On May 14, the first section will be made public, and the second part will follow later this year.

Trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 8

During the TCA 2023 winter session, a trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 was published.

How to watch season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead?

Fear the Walking Dead is shown on AMC, which is often included with a basic cable package. AMC is available via live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV if you don’t have cable.

AMC Plus is a stand-alone service that may be accessed through a Roku, Apple TV Plus, or Prime Video add-on channel. You may see it on a computer or mobile device as well. The opportunity to see the latest episodes up to a week earlier is the main perk of having an AMC Plus membership.