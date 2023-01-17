Where to Watch Euphoria Season 3

Early in 2022, Euphoria season 2 came to a wonderful but bitter conclusion. Since then, the waterworks haven’t stopped for us. Fans of the programme tuned in to witness the eight-part season finale in February 2022.

While it has been difficult, to say the least, HBO was nice enough to inform us in early that season three of the programme has been confirmed. What will we be doing without our weekly dosage of Maddy’s mood changes and expertly-achieved cat eye makeup?

Of course, HBO has picked up the immensely successful show for a third season. We don’t currently have a lot of information about what will happen, but until we do, we’ll be here arguing if this play is truly about us and, of obviously, updating this article when new information becomes available.

Euphoria Season 3

When the initial two seasons of Euphoria were released, the globe was captivated by its chaotic and even upsetting depiction of adolescent life and the complications of addiction. The show’s enormous popularity was primarily attributed to the riveting performances of its principal performers.

Zendaya, a Disney star, was particularly successful in the lead role of Rue, garnering several accolades, including a Golden Globe, for her depiction of the disturbed adolescent with heroin addiction.

It comes to as little surprise, therefore, that HBO Max, the streaming service for Game of Thrones, has acquired the third season of Euphoria, and we’re eager to see how it resolves the loose ends from season 2’s spectacular ending.

We’ve included all the information we currently have about Euphoria season 3, including the anticipated cast, plot, and release date, below.

Cast and crew of Euphoria Season 3

The show’s biggest stars, including Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, and others, are anticipated to return for the upcoming season of the series, which is produced in collaboration with A24. Along with Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Levinson serves as executive producer.

After Cal Jacobs (Eric Danechild )’s turned him into the police in the third season finale, it’s unclear whether we’ll see him again. Ashtray (Javon Walton), whose character was killed in a police shootout in the second season’s penultimate episode, may only reappear in recollections or dream sequences.

In addition, it has been revealed that Kat, who was played by Barbie Ferreira in Seasons 1 and 2 of HBO’s Euphoria, will not be returning for Season 3.

However, when Maddy lost her position as Theo’s babysitter in season 2, episode 7, and informs Samantha that she wouldn’t be staying in East Highland for the rest of her life, viewers are worried that Alexa Demie is quitting the programme.

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, has also officially departed the programme. In an August 2022 Instagram post, Barbie noted: “I’m having to bid a very tearful farewell after having the opportunity to represent the most unique and mysterious persona Kat for four years.

I really hope that many of you, like myself, were able to identify with her and found satisfaction in seeing her develop into the person she is now. I hoped you folks could sense the love and attention I gave her. Katherine Hernandez, I adore you “.

Euphoria Season 3 Plot

Again, we haven’t received any clear explanations as to what to anticipate from Euphoria season 3, however, if Rue’s narration is any indication—she mentions “staying tidy for the rest of the school year”—we can probably anticipate a time jump between the conclusion of season 2 and where season 3 picks up.

According to Zendaya’s statements in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, which she made where she stated, “I think it’ll be great to develop the characters out of high school, that seems to be verified. I’m interested in seeing Rue’s sober path and how crazy it can be. Therefore, in addition to getting a sober Rue, we will also relocate even more away from the school.

At the Emmys in September, Colman reportedly revealed, “Sam Levinson and I had some pretty profound chats as of last weekend really.” He is discussing the character arcs of every character and what he plans to do to develop and sometimes reexamine them. He wants to alter it constantly because it’s an organism, and I believe that season 3 will see some pretty large swings from him.

One of the characters with the most changes in the second season was Cassie, who went from having a positive outlook on life to becoming more preoccupied and egotistical. And even though the conclusion of season two seemed to be a defining moment for the character, actress Sydney Sweeney has said that she wishes to continue exploring Cassie’s shadowy side in season 3.

The End of Euphoria Season 2

Rue came to terms with her grief and closed chapters on her relationship issues with Elliot and Jules in season two, while Ashtray was killed during a shootout with a S.W.A.T. team and Fezco and Faye were arrested. We also saw the second act of Lexi’s brilliant play (with a riveting intermission thanks to a rogue Cassie and Maddy).

When will Euphoria Season 3 be available?

First of all, you should keep an eye out for developments on the release dates of the programme on the various streaming services as Euphoria is shown on HBO in the US, Now, and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Second, it’s important to keep in mind that Covid-19 pushed back the release of Euphoria season two, so if everything goes according to plan this year, we may see season three as early as 2023.

Behind Game of Thrones, Euphoria is the channel’s second-most viewed programme since 2004, according to HBO. Episode one of Euphoria season 2 garnered over 19 million viewers in the US as of February 28. Each episode of the second series averaged 16.3 million viewers.

Euphoria: Where Could I Watch It?

HBO Max currently has Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria accessible for streaming.

Euphoria Season 4 is it coming?

Only season 3 has indeed been officially announced as of yet. The high school environment will definitely have to be dropped if there were to be a season 4 of Euphoria, even if we don’t want it to end any time soon since these characters and the actors who portray them are growing older.