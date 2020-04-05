Share it:

Hotmail Login – How to check Hotmail Login & signup:

Hotmail is a Free Email facility for everyone. Hotmail service is provided all over the world by Microsoft Corporation. In order to use Email Service on Hotmail, you have to create a Hotmail Account on the Microsoft Outlook Website. After creating your Account, you may proceed to Hotmail Login with your Email ID and Password.

Hotmail Login is processed by two important credentials i.e. Hotmail User ID and Login Password. The Hotmail User ID is either your Email Address or Phone Number or Skype ID and Hotmail Login Password is the Password you have set at the time of Creating Account. When you have both the User ID and Password with yourself, just go to www.outlook.com for Hotmail Account Login.

How to Create a Hotmail Account

As we have discussed earlier, you must Create a Hotmail Account before you attempt to log in. Microsoft Corporation provides Free Email Account Creation for every individual person across the world. However, you need to provide your Name and Some Personal Information to Create your Hotmail Account.

You can create a Hotmail Account for Free by two methods:

Create a Hotmail Account on PC or Laptop Create a Hotmail Account on Mobile Phone or Tablet

Create a Hotmail Account on PC or Laptop

When you want to create a Hotmail Account, you must have a Personal Computer (PC) or Laptop and Internet Connection. All you need to do is just start your PC and Open a Web Browser. Then visit Hotmail Login Website and go through the Sign Up Process to Create your Hotmail Account Online as follows:

Steps to Create a Hotmail Account on PC or Laptop in two minutes:

Log on to Hotmail Official Website at www.outlook.com OR outlook.live.com. Find out Create Free Account option and select it to go to the relevant web page. Enter your User ID for New Email Account, e.g. [email protected] OR [email protected] Click on the Next button to open the next page. Provide your Name, Date of Birth and other personal information as asked. Also, provide your Phone Number and Alternate Email Address as mentioned. Enter your New Password two times and submit the details. Verify your Hotmail Account by Email and/or Mobile Phone to complete the process. Your Hotmail Account has been created successfully.

Create a Hotmail Account on Mobile Phone or Tablet

The Hotmail Account Sign Up Process is the same for PC, Laptop, Mobile Phone, and Tablet. The only difference is that you visit Hotmail Website through a Web Browser on PC and through a Mobile Browser on Phone. Let us see the Simple Steps to Create a Hotmail Account on Mobile Phone or Tablet as follows:

Steps to Create a Hotmail Account on Mobile Phone or Tablet:

Start Mobile Data or WiFi on your Mobile or Tablet. Open Chrome or any other Mobile Browser. Log on to Hotmail Official Website at outlook.live.com. Click on Create Free Account option. Enter your New Email ID and click on the Next button. Enter your personal information as per instructions. Create a New Password for your Hotmail Login. Verify your Hotmail Account by Email or SMS Verification. Your Hotmail Account has been successfully created on Mobile Phone.

After your Hotmail Account is created and verified by the Microsoft Outlook System, you may proceed to Hotmail Login. You can log in to your Hotmail Account at any time from anywhere, no matter whether you have created Hotmail Account on PC or Laptop or Mobile Phone or Tablet. Once the Sign-Up Process is successfully completed, you are able to Sign In to your Hotmail Account through Hotmail Official Website.

Hotmail Login on PC or Laptop

In order to Login to Hotmail Account, you must have a Computer or Laptop with Unlimited Internet. The Hotmail Login Process requires two main credentials which are your User ID and Password. In case you don’t have the User ID and/or Password with yourself, don’t try to log in to Hotmail Account with the wrong details. It is advisable to keep your User ID and Password with you for Quick Hotmail Login and save your valuable time.

Steps to Login to Hotmail Account on PC or Laptop:

Open a Web Browser on your Computer or Laptop. Make sure the Internet is Connected and Working. Log on to Hotmail Official Website at www.outlook.com or outlook.live.com. Select the tab Sign In to go to Hotmail Login Page. Enter your User ID i.e. Your Email Address or Phone Number or Skype ID. Click on the Next button to open Hotmail Login Password Page. Enter your Password click on Sign In button to proceed. If your User ID and Password are entered correctly then your Hotmail Login will be successful. Now you can go to Hotmail Inbox to check New Emails and Send Reply Emails.

Hotmail Login and Account Set up on Mobile Phone or Tablet

Hotmail Account Creation is Free for everyone across the world. Any person can create a Hotmail Account by following the Simple Sign Up Process. Thereafter, you need to log in to your Hotmail Account every time you want to check your Mailbox. You may not have a PC or Laptop all the time. Therefore, we recommend you Set up your Hotmail Account on your Mobile Phone or Tablet so that you can check your Emails anywhere, anytime without any problem.

You can Set up your Hotmail Account on all types of Mobile Phones or Tablets as mentioned below:

Set up Hotmail Account on Android Smartphone Set up Hotmail Account on iPhone or iPad Set up Hotmail Account on Windows Phone

Let us see each method of Hotmail Account Set Up in detail.

How to Set up Hotmail Account on Android Smartphone

You must know the Gmail Set Up Process on your Android Phone because it is necessary when you switch on your Mobile for the first time. The Hotmail Account Set Up on Android Phone is as simple as the Gmail Set up. All you should have is your Android Smartphone with Mobile Data or WiFi Internet Connectivity, and of course a Hotmail Account with User ID and Password. When you have all this equipment and details ready, just follow the simple steps given below:

Start Internet Data or WiFi Connection on your Android Phone. Open Gmail App and select three arrow lines given on the top left of the screen. Navigate to Settings and click on it to Open Gmail App Settings. Click on Add Account option to go to Set up Email Page. Select your Account Type as Outlook, Hotmail and Live. Enter your Hotmail Email Address and click on the Next button. Enter your Hotmail password and click on the Sign In button to proceed. If your Email Address and Password are correct, your Hotmail Login will be successful. Then Wait for a few moments while your Hotmail Account Sync Process is going on. Go to Inbox to Check New Email on your Hotmail Account on your Android Phone.

How to Set up Hotmail Account on iPhone or iPad

Setting up Hotmail Account on iPhone or iPad is easier than Setting up on Android Phone. But you must have an iPhone or iPad plus Unlimited Mobile Data or WiFi Internet at the time you start the process of Hotmail Account Set up. However, the Hotmail Set up Process is not much different on any type of Mobile Phone. Here we provide Step by Step Procedure for Hotmail Login and Account Set up on iPhone or iPad as under:

Start Mobile Data or WiFi Connection to Activate the Internet on your iPhone. Select Settings Icon to go to System Settings. Find and Select the option given as Mail, Contacts, Calendars. You will see the Add Account option below the iCloud Account. Click on Add Account to open the List of Accounts Available on iPhone. You will see three options as AOL, Outlook.com and Other. Select Outlook.com to start Hotmail Set up Process. Enter your Hotmail Email Address and click on the Next button. Enter your Hotmail password and click on the Sign In button to proceed. If your Email ID and Password are correct, your Hotmail Login will be successful and your Account will set up on your iPhone. Wait for the Hotmail Account Set up Process to complete and go to Inbox to Check New Emails in your Hotmail.

How to Set up Hotmail Account on Windows Phone

Hotmail Email Service and Windows Phone, both are developed by Microsoft Corporation. So the company allows you to Set up your Hotmail Account on Windows Phone and Enjoy all Outlook and Hotmail Services directly from your Windows Mobile. When you have WiFi or High-Speed Mobile Data, you should Set up your Hotmail Account. Here we provide the Steps for Hotmail Login and Account Set up on Windows Phone as follows:

Unlock the Screen and Start Mobile Data or WiFi Connection on your Windows Phone. Open Main Menu or App Menu and select Settings Icon to open System Settings. Navigate to the email+accounts option and select the same to open it. Now click on add an account option to view the List of Accounts Available for Setting up. Select Microsoft Account that offers Hotmail, Xbox, Messenger, Windows, etc. Read the Instructions and click on the Next button. Enter your Hotmail Email Address and Password correctly. Click on Sign In button to start Hotmail Login and Account Set up Process. Wait till the process is going on and select Go to Inbox option. Check Your Mailbox of Hotmail Account on your Windows Phone to See any New Email you have received.

Conclusion

Thus, you can create a Hotmail Account and Login to your Hotmail Account to View New Emails arrived and Send Emails to your Friends, Family, Colleagues and any other person on this planet. You can access your Hotmail Account through Computer, laptop, Tablet, and Mobile Phone at any time from anywhere in the world.

