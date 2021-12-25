What Does Oblivious Mean:

1. not noticing or caring about what is happening around one; unaware

2. unable to see or understand what is happening around one

The first definition of “oblivious” is the most commonly used in everyday language. It means that people are not paying attention to what is happening around them and are not aware of their surroundings.

This can be dangerous, especially if driving or walking in a busy area. The second definition of “oblivious” is less common, but it can be used when describing a situation where someone cannot see or understand what is happening around them. For example, if someone were in a coma, they would be oblivious to the people and things around them.

There are times when it is perfectly okay to be oblivious. For example, if you are at home relaxing, you do not need to worry about what is happening in the world. However, there are also times when it is essential to be aware of your surroundings. If you are walking through a dangerous area or driving and there is a lot of traffic, you need to be mindful of what is happening around you.

Being oblivious can also have negative consequences in relationships. For example, if one person in a relationship always ignores their partner’s needs, the relationship will eventually break down. Alternatively, if someone is always trying to please their partner, but their partner never notices, they will eventually become frustrated and give up. Being oblivious to a partner’s needs can also result in a loss of respect for that person.

Sometimes, you need to be aware of what is going on around you, and sometimes, it is okay to be oblivious. Whether driving or walking through a busy area, it is essential to stay aware of your surroundings to avoid getting hurt. In relationships, being aware of your partner’s needs will make you a better partner and ensure everyone stays happy with the connection.

However, suppose someone does not want to talk about certain things or participate in certain activities from time to time. In that case, it is best to ignore them and go about your day as though they weren’t there at all instead of constantly trying to engage them without any response.

Oblivious antonym:

1. attentive

2. aware

The antonym of “oblivious” is “attentive.” This means that a person is paying attention to what is happening around them, and they are aware of their surroundings. This can be helpful, especially if the person is driving or walking in a busy area.

The antonym of “oblivious” can also be used when describing a situation where someone can see or understand what is happening around them. For example, if someone were not in a coma, they would be attentive to the people and things around them.

There are times when it is essential to be attentive. For example, if you are at work and need to focus on your tasks, it is necessary to do your job correctly. However, there are also times when it is okay not to be attentive.

