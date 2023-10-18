Enter the alluring world of South Korean romantic fantasy series as Netflix prepares to broadcast its newest masterpiece, ‘Destined with You.’ As part of a global cultural revolution that has captivated the hearts of people everywhere, K-dramas have become a popular form of worldwide entertainment.

The captivating series ‘Destined with You,’ which stars Rowoon, a skilled K-pop artist, and Jo Bo Ah, an attractive actress, is the current topic of discussion. Directed by Nam Ki Hoon and written by Nah Ji Sul, this drama is set to provide an alluring love story steeped in secrecy and dark magic.

Come along as we discuss what we know thus far, what we can expect, and when we can expect to see the series. As we reveal everything you’ve been wondering about, you can expect a healthy amount of mystery and thrills. Let’s go inside ‘Destined with You’ and see what kind of enchantment we may find there!

Destined With You Release Date

It is broadcast on JTBC every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 (KST) from August 23, 2023, until October 12, 2023.

Where to watch Destined With You?

All of Destined With You’s episodes are available on the streaming service.

Destined With You Story

Destined with You is a tale of love and betrayal that dances deftly between the present and the past. The plot revolves on a sealed forbidden book that has been kept hidden for three centuries and has an unexplainable effect over the characters. The events of her life and the life of a cursed man become intricately entwined as a courageous lady learns the book’s mysteries amid the historical and mystical portions.

As the story unfolds, we are led through a labyrinth of twists and turns that expose previously hidden truths and feelings. Every turn of events deepens the story and makes the audience feel a wide range of emotions. In the midst of the unpredictable and inconceivable, “Destined with You” promises to be an unforgettable voyage of love, passion, and discovery. Get ready for a thrilling adventure that defies the laws of time and destiny.

Destined With You Cast

Jo Bo-ah as Lee Hong-jo

Rowoon as Jang Shin-yu

Ha Jun as Kwon Jae-kyung

Yura as Yoon Na-yeon

Hyeon Bong-sik as Gong Seo-gu

Lee Bong-ryun as Ma Eun-yeong

Park Kyung-hye as Son Sae-byeol

Miram as Yoo Soo-jeong

Song Young-kyu as Yoon Hak-young

Ahn Sang-woo as Na Jung-beom

Lim Hyeon-soo as Park Ki-dong

Yoon Soon-woong as Oh Sam-sik

Park Jae-joon as Oh Woo-ram

Lee Pil-mo as Jang Se-hun

Jung Hye-young as Song Yoon-joo

Kim Hye-ok as Eun-wol

Destined With You Ending

The finale of this fantasy romance drama focused on the challenges faced by Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu as they attempted to reach their happy ending. The sixth and final chapter of the miniseries picked up just where the fifth episode left off, with Na Joong Beom caring for Lee Hong Jo.

When the government worker arrived, she realized she was underground. The government worker was aware of the gardener’s evil plan. She was duped into helping the ploy catch him. The woman said that after a heated argument with her captor, Oh U Ram’s grandpa, Oh Sam Sik, had revealed everything.

Therefore, she was prepared to face the many challenges. The gardener was unshaken in his confidence even after hearing her confession. He followed through with his plan until the unexpected assault by the government worker. However, the public servant’s cover would soon be blown.

She attempted to assault her captor but was captured. While waiting for the rising of the blood moon, he chained her tightly and carried out a series of rituals. After seeing the blood moon, the gardener poisoned the government worker and had him get ready for a soul marriage so that they may be together forever in the hereafter.

Jang Shin Yu and the law enforcement officers also looked for Lee Hong Jo on the mountain. It took Jang Shin Yu and the police some time to track down the public worker and her abductor. When they arrived, the gardener threatened the government worker with death unless she drank from a vial of poison.

She was unconscious when she was found in the mountains. The criminal was quickly captured by the authorities, and the attorney took his lady to the hospital in his own car. Lee Hong Jo and her boyfriend had a wonderful time dating after their second reunion.

Destined With You Trailer

The official trailer for the upcoming JTBC K-drama series Destined With You is now available on Netflix. Jang Shin-yu (tomorrow’s Rowoon) and Lee Hong-jo (Military Prosecutor Doberman) will be portrayed by SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah, respectively. The new teaser highlights Shin-yu and Hong-jo’s fated love that has endured through the millennia and their ability to always find each other in their own lives. Let’s escape to a new location. It goes “anywhere,” Shin-yu adds in the video.

Destined With You Episodes

‘Destined With You’ is a captivating plot that unfolds over the course of 16 episodes. The tension-building interplay of forbidden love, hidden agendas, and mystical undertones will have audiences on the edge of their seats. This is a K-drama unlike any other, with each episode delving further into the secrets that connect the lives of our favorite characters.