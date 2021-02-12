Video games: the main releases of February 2021

A month to take advantage of reducing that huge backlog because we will have few video game releases during February.

2021 started timidly in terms of video games. With exceptions such as Hitman 3, Olija, or The Medium, we have not had great titles, although it is quite common in this period of the year.

And February, a priori, will deepen this situation with a low flow of premieres, somewhat increased by the confirmed postponements of several games (remember that Far Cry 6 would arrive this month).

Next, we share with you the titles that you will have to keep an eye on during February, which is still attractive, although they are few.

Destruction AllStars (2/2 – PS5)

One of the new PlayStation 5 exclusives is coming free for 2 months to all PS Plus subscribers. In the spirit of Destruction Derby and an injection of color and verbiage, Sony repeats the strategy it used with Fall Guys to take over the multiplayer title conversation for at least a few weeks. It will depend on the quality and quantity of content that is added.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (4/2 – PS4 / PS5 / XOne / Series X | S / PC)

Nacon and Cyanide Studios bring us this hack n ‘slash adventure with doses of the semi-open world in which we play Cahal, a lycanthrope that can transform into both a wolf and a Garou, a lethal beast that uses all its vehemence and strength to destroy everything in its path.

Werewolf promises a story based on a fight between the Garou and powerful corporations in a war that lasts several years and a mixture of combat and sigil, as we improve our protagonist’s skills and face waves of enemies.

NiOh 2: The Complete Edition (5/2 – PS5 / PC)

The sequel to Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo’s brilliant souls-like arrives on PlayStation 5 with technical, performance, and audiovisual improvements. It makes its debut on PC abandoning exclusivity with the Sony console.

It is an adventure that takes Japanese mythology and the region’s culture to mix it with completely demanding combat and a world full of fantastic enemies and spectacular abilities—an indispensable title for fans of the genre.

Little Nightmares II (11/2 – PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Series X | S / PC / Switch)

Tarsier Studios wants to repeat the success of the first install. Still, everything in indicates that Little Nightmares II will not be a mere continuation sequel, but that from the beginning, we will have a change of protagonist in history. Still, wet we will also see the return of Six.

This horror and platform adventure is one of the most relevant titles to arrive in February, so expectations are relatively high.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – (12/2 – Nintendo Switch)

One of the great titles of Wii U lands on Nintendo Switch, but it is a simple return and brings new playable content and a multiplayer aspect. Mario is stainless, and these titles demonstrate the validity of one of the most iconic characters in the industry.

Persona 5 is one of the great titles of the past decade.

Although it maintains the lore of the franchise and is a sequel in narrative terms, Persona 5 Strikers kicks the board and is entirely a musou, in which we will have to defeat hundreds of enemies with a combat style that moves away from the aspects role-players and get on the trail of hack n ‘slash.

Persona 5 Strikers (23/2 – Ps4 / PS5 / PC / Switch)

Persona 5 is one of the great titles of the past decade. Although it maintains the lore of the franchise and is a sequel in narrative terms, Persona 5 Strikers kicks the board and is entirely a musou, in which we will have to defeat hundreds of enemies with a combat style that moves away from the aspects role-players and get on the trail of hack n ‘slash.