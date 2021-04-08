Studio Ghibli shares a delicious secret about their anime food

Studio Ghibli is known for its collection of films world-class, and some of his best works have sparked well-known memes online. In fact, the vast majority of films made by Hayao Miyazaki are praised for their aesthetics, but their depiction of the anime style food takes first place.

After all, the study of Japanese animation goes to great lengths to make your on-screen meals look delicious, and a new fact has come true about dishes. The information comes directly from the producer Toshio Suzuki.

Suzuki helped co-found Studio Ghibli decades ago and has helped oversee its movie library. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, the Japanese producer answered a lot of questions from fans; where he revealed something very interesting about the food options in the movies.

How does Studio Ghibli animate anime food?

It turns out that Studio Ghibli’s secret to making your food look delicious has nothing to do with making viewers hungry. It’s all thanks to director Hayao Miyazaki. Since all the dishes from his movies were added after the filmmaker cooked them himself.

So if you have a favorite dish in Spirited Away O Howl’s CastleWell, he only made the final cut once Miyazaki prepared the food in his kitchen. This fun fact brings a fresh perspective on famous Studio Ghibli dishes while showing a special side of the talented director.

Hayao Miyazaki is the genius behind many hits in Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki is known for detail, so it makes sense for him to cook each dish before adding it to his movie. By cooking the food, Miyazaki learns exactly how the ingredients move and change as the dish progresses, which is why Studio Ghibli hits the spot. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the movies on Netflix.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!