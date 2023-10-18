Where to Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 2?

Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force features a revitalized Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) who is eager to earn money and new enemies. Tommy, a fan favorite from the first season of Power, has emerged from the shadows as Ghost’s (Omari Hardwick) right-hand man and become quite the ‘power’ to be reckoned with in his own series.

Season 1 of PowerBook IV: Force culminated in a fatal gunfight that took the life of Tommy’s lieutenant Liliana (Audrey Esparza), leaving viewers to speculate about who would ascend to Tommy’s inner circle and how he would signal to his enemies that he was not to be trifled with. Here’s everything we know Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Power Book IV: Force will premiere on Lionsgate+ in the United Kingdom on September 1, 2023, with further episodes being made available weekly.

The following is the release schedule for the second season of Power Book IV: Force.

Episode 1 – Tommy’s Back – September 01, 2023

Episode 2 – Great Consequence – September 08, 2023

Episode 3 – War & Ice Cream – September 15, 2023

Episode 4 – The Devil’s in the Details – September 22, 2023

Episode 5 – Crown Vic – September 29, 2023

Episode 6 – Here There Be Monsters – October 06, 2023

Episode 7 – Chicago Is Heating Up – October 13, 2023

Episode 8 – Dead Reckoning – October 20, 2023

Episode 9 – No Loose Ends – October 27, 2023

Episode 10 – Power Powder Respect – November 03, 2023

‘Power Book IV: Force’ airs at the aforementioned hours every Friday night on the Starz channel. The Starz app updates with new episodes at midnight. The series is available on the Lionsgate+ streaming network for viewers in Europe and Latin America.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Cast

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Lucien Cambric as Darnell ‘D-Mac’ McDowel

Anthony Flemming III as JP Gibbs

Shane Harper as Vic Flynn

Miriam A. Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks

Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia

Lili Simmons as Claudia Fylnn

Adrienne Walker as Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Plot

The official plot summary for Season 2 is as follows:

With the Flynn network decimated, Tommy Egan has more determination than ever to rule the Chicago drug world and get revenge for Liliana’s murder. However, with CBI now divided in two, Tommy and Diamond must first keep their advantage against Jenard.

“As their gangs fight it out on the streets, Tommy takes advantage of a disagreement between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, Chicago’s most powerful drug lord. After setting off a violent chain reaction in pursuit of his desire, Tommy must now outrun the men who are coming for what is rightfully theirs, including a federal task team that is closing ranks and a cruel supplier with ties to the Cartel. Tommy, divided by the possibility of reconciliation with his biological family, must weigh his priorities and determine how much he is ready to give up in order to reach the top of the criminal food chain.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Trailer

Just a few weeks before the release date, a trailer for Power Book IV: Force season 2 arrived, promising more fights for Tommy Egan and company. The second season of Power Book IV: Force seems to have just as much action as the first, as Tommy and Diamond continue to work their way to the top of the Chicago drug trade. With Liliana dead and the feds now after Tommy, the strains have only risen since season 1. As long-kept family secrets are revealed, and open combat breaks out on the streets, alliances will shift and alter.

In the first scene in the second season teaser for Power Book IV: Force, Tommy tells Diamond that he’s sick of coming in second and that he’s worried that Chicago’s largest connections would stand in their way. As the Flynns raise the stakes and Miguel enters the action, Tommy’s claims that Chicago is a violent city are confirmed.

Tommy’s strategy involves letting competing groups battle it out and then sneaking in when the time is right, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is already on their trail, as is Miguel. In the second season of Power Book IV: Force, tensions between Tommy and Mireya rise as the pace quickens significantly.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Episodes

Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force consists of 10 episodes. The season finale is scheduled for November 3rd, so you still have a few more weeks of exciting television to look forward to on Friday nights.