Ever since Brooklyn Nine-Nine, police dramas have taken a whole new turn. Police Academy, Chief Wiggum from The Simpsons, and Officer Barbrady from South Park are just a few instances of the comedic side of police forces that have been around for a while. But Andy Samberg’s program ramped up the ridiculousness.

There haven’t been many programs featuring police officers as main characters. Community Squad (a rough translation of its original title, Division Palermo), an Argentinean Netflix TV comedy that debuted in February, puts a fresh spin on this style of humor.

The series’ groundbreaking nature made it a huge success, earning rave reviews in its home nation and sparking interest in countries where Spanish is not the native language.

Reviewers have lauded the program for providing a new, humorous, and nondiscriminatory perspective on diversity and woke culture. Santiago Korovsky, the show’s creator and star, paid close attention to detail when he envisioned the project so that he could perfect a very challenging comedic style. Let’s take a look at the show’s plot and the reasons for its success.

Where to watch Community Squad?

On Friday, February 17, 2023, Netflix debuted the first season of Community Squad, an action-comedy series from Argentina. You can watch all eight episodes of Community Squad’s first season on Netflix Basic.

Community Squad Cast

On the show, you can expect to see Santiago Korovsky, Pilar Gamboa, Daniel Hendler, Martin Garabal, Marcelo Subiotto, Carlos Belloso, Charo López, Sergio Prina, Agustín Rittano, Valeria Lois, Rafael Spregelburd, Alan Sabbagh, Iair Said, Fabián Arenillas, and Gabriela Izcovich, among others.

Community Squad Story

An unlikable guy in his mid-30s named Felipe (Santiago Korovsky) is the protagonist of this Argentine comedy. He finds work with a civil patrol that was set up to boost the reputation of a fake politician and the police force she oversees.

Sadly, Felipe’s father dismissed him, and his girlfriend recently broke up with him. Following a series of unremarkable accidents, he is inadvertently recruited to join the Palermo division.

Palermo is one of Buenos Aires’ most famous and affluent neighborhoods, home to the city’s elite and many visitors. Its cultural offerings and Bohemian flair make the area seem more progressive, which makes it the subject of woke-culture criticism. A diverse and inclusive community team that only recruits members of underrepresented groups would thrive in Palermo.

Pilar Gamboa plays Sofia, a wheelchair-bound lady who is sick of being seen as “an example of effort,” Daniel Hendler plays Miguel, their supervisor who is well-meaning but average, and Martín Garabal and Charo Lopez plays two corrupt police officers who intimidate the community squad.

A midget guy, a trans woman, a blind man, a Peruvian target of xenophobic stereotypes, and several other characters round out the Palermo division in the act of tokenization.

The team is compelled to undertake unpleasant civic safety operations due to their lack of authority, influence, and ability to employ force. After Felipe unintentionally runs into a drug trading enterprise, the community squad finds itself in the wrong kind of limelight, and everything changes.

Community Squad: Is it based on a true story?

“Community Squad” did not originate from any real-life events. However, Santiago Korovsky—who plays the lead role of Felipe Rozenfeld, a Jewish man—also conceived the show. The first season was directed by him and Diego Nuñez Irigoyen, and several talented authors contributed to the team. Even if it’s fiction, real-life events and the dynamic idea of diversity serve as inspiration for the program.

Community Squad Review

The range of gags keeps the show’s central premise—that things aren’t always as they seem—fresh, which is a major contributor to the show’s comedic success.

Community Squad stands out among the many comedies that subtly criticize the police system. Instead of focusing on the Urban Guards—many of whom are civilians attempting to do their jobs—the show shows us the corruption and negligence.

In addition to providing a forum for discussion of the issues plaguing Argentina’s police force, Community Squad is hilarious. People who aren’t up-to-date on the worldwide upsurge in protests against the police system over the last decade can miss the biting political subversion. You may enjoy the performance casually or with a critical eye.