Manhunt Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The impact that Manhunt has had on the genre of riveting crime dramas is undeniable. Fans are anxiously anticipating the prospect of a third season after two successful runs. Discover everything you need to know about Manhunt Season 3 in our comprehensive guide, including its renewal status, possible narrative, release date, and more.

There is a devoted fan base for the program since it centers on murder investigations. The terrible death of Amélie Delagrange was the center of the real-life inquiry in the first season. As a result of the following search, Levi Bellfield was apprehended for her murder and other unresolved crimes.

Manhunt Season 3 Release Date

There is currently no set return date for the true-crime detective drama Manhunt, as the announcement of a third season has not been made. But we can make a well-informed prediction about when season three will be available.

Series two of Manhunt didn’t get to our screens until September 2021, a little over a year after the first series aired in January 2019. The second series was commissioned in November 2020.

Although it took more than two years for Manhunt to return for series two, I’m hoping that the lengthy delay was caused in part by COVID-19, so that series three may be expected much earlier than 2024.

About Manhunt

The British television drama series Manhunt, winner of several awards, takes a fresh look at the murder investigation. The first season is compelling because it follows the investigation into the death of French student Amélie Delagrange and other unsolved crimes that led to the arrest of Levi Bellfield. Find out the truth behind these notorious instances by following this riveting trip.

Since its January 6, 2019, UK premiere, the show’s average viewership—including online viewing—has increased from 8.7 million to 9 million. Marc Evans was named Best Director, and Celyn Jones was named Best Actress in the series since its debut, both by the esteemed BAFTA Cymru. A second season, which premiered on September 20, 2021, was greenlit as a result of the show’s popularity.

Manhunt Season 3 Cast

If Manhunt makes a comeback, Martin Clunes will most likely reprise his role as Colin Sutton, the investigator whose life and work served as inspiration for the show.

Stephen Wight, who has portrayed Detective Constable Clive Grace in both seasons one and two, may return for series three, while Claudie Blakley is expected to return as Colin’s wife, Louise.

Stay tuned for any updates on the remainder of the cast! Season three, which will likely center on a fresh case of Colin Sutton, is anticipated to have a new lineup of performers joining the drama.

Manhunt Season 3 Plot

What makes the third season of Manhunt so interesting is the storyline that may unfold. Season after season, rumors begin to circulate, as the show is based on actual incidents. If Martin Clunes is cast again as Colin Sutton, we may anticipate another story that is both captivating and painstakingly written.

Fans are wondering whether the program would focus on another high-profile case that Sutton has handled. Perhaps Season 3 will go into another riveting real crime narrative, similar to his dogged pursuit of justice for Amélie Delagrange in Season 1 and the pursuit of serial rapist Delroy Grant in Season 2. The power of Manhunt to bring attention to obscure situations and the dogged quest for justice are its greatest strengths.

Manhunt Season 3 Episodes

There were five episodes in the prior season of Manhunt. So, if they continue down this path, Season 3 may likewise be five episodes. Nevertheless, a formal announcement is still absent.

Manhunt Season 3 Trailer

There’s no official trailer for Manhunt: Season 3 that has been released yet. Trailers usually drop a few months before the release date; however, after they’ve been renewed, For the latest news and sneak peeks, fans should follow the official ITV channels and stay tuned to social media. While you wait, enjoy this clip from the first season of Manhunt:

Where to watch Manhunt Season 3?

In the UK, Manhunt fans will be able to watch the third season premiere on ITV. Platforms such as Amazon often get the rights to broadcast popular series from ITV for people outside of the UK. Therefore, keep an eye out for information about when you can watch it online.