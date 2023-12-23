Plastic Memories Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“Purasutikku Memorizu” is the Japanese name for plastic memories. Doga Kobo is the program’s sponsor, while Yoshiyuki Fujiwara is the director. I am Okiura. This program debuted in April of 2018 and spans several genres. An animated series based on a science fiction comic book called Plastic Memories.

Nearly ten years have passed since the last episode aired, and viewers are still waiting for word on a renewal. At the same time, word on the street is that the anime may be returning. What is known about the release date of Plastic Memories Season 2 is as follows.

The show has a huge fan base and is very popular. This program received a respectable 7.4 out of 10. A one-shot rather than a second season is what Plastic Memories needs.

A variety of genres are showcased in Plastic Memories. Twelve episodes of the series ran in Japan till June 28, 2018. Everyone has been holding their breath since the last scene, hoping for word of the show’s return. Nevertheless, producers of the show have not yet confirmed whether there will be a Plastic Memories Season 2.

Plastic Memories Season 2 Release Date

In 2015, the inaugural season came to a close. The length of time that has passed suggests that Plastic Memories Season 2 may never premiere. No formal statements or updates have been made on this issue. In any case, the author does recognize the show, and some fans are waiting impatiently for news about a possible sequel.

If Doga Kobo were to announce a new season this year, it may take some time to develop and announce when it would be released. Accordingly, a possible release may occur in the latter half of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

Still, it’s hard to see it occurring. Although there are several endings in the visual novel game from which the tale is adapted, the anime is unable to cover all of them. For that reason, the first season featured a fresh take on the game’s premise. This means that the adaptation is feasible if the anime’s producers come up with enough material for S2.

Plastic Memories Story

The futuristic metropolis of Plastic Memories is based in Singapore and is set in the not-too-distant future when people coexist with androids who mimic human appearance, emotions, and memories. A sophisticated android model with the most human-like attributes of any model has been released by SAI Corp, the top android manufacturing company: Giftia. But hold on a second.

A Giftia can only survive for a maximum of 81,920 hours, which is about nine years and four months. This lifetime is decided beforehand. Those who reach their expiry date are referred to as wanderers; beyond that point, it leads to a breakdown of personality, forgetfulness, and violent outbursts.

No longer able to remember who owns them, wanderers now act only on instinct. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Terminal Services to remove terminally ill Giftias from their owners’ care and wipe their memories. A human (a “spotter”) and a Giftia (a “marksman”) form a team inside the Terminal Service to carry out this task.

This team’s adventures with SAI Corp’s Terminal Service are chronicled in the tale. In one office, we have Tsukasa Mizugaki, our male protagonist and a human, and Isla, a Giftia. As their friendship develops and love blossoms between them, Isla’s impending death becomes more apparent.

Plastic Memories Cast

Tsukasa Mizugaki Voiced by: Yasuaki Takumi

Isla Voiced by: Sora Amamiya

Michiru Kinushima Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki

Zack Voiced by: Sayuri Yahagi

Kazuki Kuwanomi Voiced by: Megumi Toyoguchi

Constance Voiced by: Satoshi Hino

Yasutaka Hanada Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda

Sherry Voiced by: Aimi

Ren Kawarake Voiced by: Shinnosuke Ogami

Eru Miru Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka

Takao Yamanobe Voiced by: Nobuo Tobita

Mikijiro Tetsuguro Voiced by: Mitsuaki Hoshino

Chizu Shirohana Voiced by: Reiko Suzuki

Nina Voiced by: Misaki Kuno

Souta Wakanae Voiced by: Misato Fukuen

Marcia Voiced by: Mamiko Noto

Shinonome Voiced by: Kenta Miyake

Andie Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu

Antonio Horizon Voiced by: Hiroshi Naka

Sarah Voiced by: Ayahi Takagaki

Plastic Memories Season 2 Plot

After Isla’s memory loss in Season 1 of Plastic Memories, the show stopped. The climax left me hanging, but I think the show was trying to show how life is cyclical. We go through the stages of birth, life, and death. Upon our departure, our recollections lose all significance. After Tsukasa loses Isla, the anime’s ending does indeed show us that.

Tsukasa will likely seek to restore Isla’s memory in any potential second season. On the other hand, you may try to write a story about his life after Isla.

Plastic Memories Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The most important question about whether Plastic Memories will return for a second season is here: “Has enough material been gathered?”

However, let me explain. There is no particular source material for Plastic Memories since it is an original animation. Although there is a manga, it is not the basis for the anime. It takes its inspiration from the same-titled visual novel game.

Some people may not be familiar with visual novel games, although they often have several tales, each with its possible conclusion. The story’s trajectory alters depending on the player’s decisions. Making an anime out of such a thing is an inconceivable task.

That is why they felt compelled to create a fresh narrative based on the well-liked game. This implies that they have the option to start a brand new continuing tale at this very now if they so want. Everything is still uncertain, although it will probably be game-based.

Where to watch Plastic Memories?

Unfortunately, there is currently no English dub of the series. All episodes of the first season are available on Crunchyroll, complete with Japanese dubs and English subtitles.