ONE PIECE: men arrested for illegal fishing, their ship is called Going Merry

Even being a pirate is not an easy feat, 9 men who were recently arrested for illegal fishing are well aware of it. Nothing strange so far, except for a detail that has aroused the general hilarity of the web: the name of the ship is “Going Merry”, a clear reference to the mythology of ONE PIECE.

The masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda has always been at the center of piracy phenomena, between illegal uploads of the chapters of ONE PIECE and nefarious actions of the voice actors of the anime. The incident was reported by Radio Aomori Broadcasting who told of this group of men who, riding their 6-meter Going Merry, were caught in the act of catch something like 800 kg of sea cucumbers for a total value of approximately 25 thousand euros.

The name of the boat has aroused the hilarity of the web despite the community having in fact condemned the gesture of the men, some of whom among other things escaped and arrested only 20 days later. The only treasure they will have to deal with, given the recent tightening of penalties for illegal fishing, will be the hefty fine they will have to serve, ranging from a minimum of 15 thousand up to a maximum of 230 thousand euros.

And you, instead, what do you think of this bizarre experience by this group of illegal fishermen who at least had the burden of making themselves known for the name of the boat? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.