When Will Cedar Cove Season 3 Be On Netflix?

Netflix has released the show Cedar Cove, Season 3 Part 1, on October 27, 2015.

We have given below all information’s regarding cedar cove season 3, part 1. Continue reading this article to get all the updates about the show. We have an update for you that Netflix will release cedar cove season 3, part 2, in 2016, so stay tuned to us for more updates.

The show’s name is “Cedar Crossing” for the international market, and it is known as “Cedar Cove” only in the American market. It was released on July 6, 2013, by Hallmark Channel. The story revolves around a town called cedar cross which also happens to be a small port city in Washington State in the United States of America.

There are many story arcs, and each angle is introduced in the show very neatly. The first season consists of 12 episodes, and it was ordered after 1 episode.

‘Cedar Cove’: Season May 3 Be The Last, But ‘Secrets Revealed’ Is Addictive TV At Its Best When it came to “Cedar Cove,” summer was the right time for its only season. Riveting characters, captivating storylines, and steamy romances come together nicely in soap opera form.

It didn’t hurt that there was just enough lightness amidst heavy drama to keep viewers entertained most weeks. Here’s hoping they do the same with their upcoming third season!

The Associated Press has confirmed that NBC is canceling this drama but will return with a 13-episode run later this year. Created by famous author Debbie Macomber, the show follows Olivia (Andie MacDowell) as she works through her run-ins with mysterious war veteran Jack (Paul Gross).

She also begins dating the much younger Justin (Josh Stamberg), which is rather odd considering all of his exes are still very much part of their small town. Olivia’s daughter Justine (Sarah Smyth) struggles to balance her growing family and a blossoming music career. Her husband Paul (Ron McLarty) finally gets a job after years of unemployment, and they even try for another baby.

It’s also revealed that newcomer Ian (Peter Benson) is Justine’s son, whom she gave up for adoption as a young girl. Meanwhile, Roland (Rusty Joiner), who has autism, risks losing his job at the florist shop after repeated mistakes from his co-worker Sandra (Chandra West). In other words, there’s never a dull moment in “Cedar Cove.” Even the final few episodes of season 2 were utterly riveting, and it ended on a major cliffhanger.

The main reason was that Macomber brought her famous character, Olivia, back to life! After a shocker of an ending that saw her heart stop during surgery, fans could only imagine what kind of mayhem and romance she would get into in season 3.

“Cedar Cove” was an easy show to get hooked on, primarily because it had a lot going for it. Though the pacing often became slow and dramatic, viewers wanted to follow each character down their paths.

It didn’t hurt that they were all so visually appealing either! We thought the most interesting character was Lorraine (Lorna Raver), who ended up having quite a bit more than her share of secrets when all was said and done.

There’s no word on whether or not they’ll continue that storyline, but we can’t wait to find out either way.

So, what's your favorite soap opera and why? According to Nielsen overnight numbers, "Cedar Cove" debuted with a solid 4.7 million viewers and 2013, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The show was down slightly the following week before dropping even further in its third episode while competing against Game 6 of the NBA Finals between San Antonio Spurs vs. Heat.

That said, they still managed a decent debut in its period.

“Cedar Cove” premiere averaged 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 from 10 pm-11 pm, making it the #1 show in these demographics for the timeslot among original programs on the Big Four broadcast networks this summer, excluding ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

This coming Tuesday, July 30, 2013, is going to be another big night for most of the television since it will have both the season finale of Big Brother 15 and most likely a new episode of America’s Got Talent airing at 8 pm followed by a potential third-place finish in the NBA Finals between Spurs vs. Heat game 6.

This show will be shifted to the 9 pm timeslot, so tune in and join us for our live coverage of it tomorrow night! Watch Cedar Cove Season 2 Episode 20 Online Free Once again, we can’t wait to find out what you think about this episode.

How well did the writers bring all the characters together to create a compelling storyline? Were there any plot twists that caught you by surprise?