Woori The Virgin Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Woori the Virgin is indeed a South Korean TV show that will air in 2022. It was directed and written by Jeong Jeong-hwa, as well as the main character, Oh Woo-ri, will be played by Im Soo-Hyang.

Sung-Hyon, Shin Dong-Wook, and Hong Ji-Yeon will also be in the show. Based on the American show Jane the Virgin, it made its debut on SBS TV on May 9, 2022, and ran for 14 episodes every Tuesday and Monday at 22:00 (KST).

The show is a rom-com about a woman named Oh Woo-ri who has kept her virginity but gets pregnant thru artificial insemination when a doctor makes a mistake during a regular check-up.

The idea for the American show came from the telenovela Juana La Virgen, which was made in Venezuela. Oh Woo-ri, played by Im Soo-Hyang, is the main character in Woori’s The Virgin.

Sung-Hoon, Shin Dong-Wook, as well as Hong Ji-Yoon round out the main cast. It was shown on SBS TV every Tuesday and Monday for 14 episodes. When the final episode aired on June 21, 2022, the first season was over.

Episode 13 will come out for Koreans on Monday, June 20, 2022. Usually, it’s at 22:00 (KST), although it can be different.

We don’t think the plan will change just yet (sometimes this happens in the K-Drama world). The finale, Episode 14, will come out the next day, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Main

Im Soo-hyang as Oh Woo-ri

29 years old, an assistant writer of a popular drama.

Sung Hoon as Raphael

33 years old, CEO of Diamond Cosmetics and the biological father of the child.

Shin Dong-wook as Lee Kang-jae

33 years old, Woo-ri’s boyfriend, a homicide detective.

Supporting

Seogwi-nyeo Tonkatsu

Hong Eun-hee as Oh Eun-ran

Ko Joo-hee as young Oh Eun-ran

45 years old, Woo-ri’s mother, singing class instructor.

Ye Kyung-on as Gwi-nyeo

66 years old. Owner of the tonkatsu shop.

Diamond Medical Foundation

Joo Jin-mo as Kim Deok-bae

61 years old. Chairman of the Diamond Medical Foundation.

Hong Ji-yoon as Lee Ma-ri/Lee Mal-ja

29 years old, Raphael’s wife, Diamond Medical Foundation marketing team leader.

Park Seon-young as Director Lim

36 years old, chief secretary.

Nam Mi-jung as Byun Mi-ja

52 years old, trickster

Police office

Han Jae-yi as Park Na-hee

29 years old, violent crimes detective.

Kim Dong-hyun as class leader

47 years old, strong squad leader.

Broadcast stations

Kim Soo-ro as Choi Seong-il

45 years old, broadcast age 39 years old, Eun-ran’s first love, becomes a daily soap opera star after a long period of no fame. His real name is Choi Deok-chil.

Lee Do-yeon as Yu Ye-ri

I am a 35-year- old drama writer.

Im Jae-young as Director Park

37 years old drama director.

Yeon Min-ji as Choi Mi-ae

31 years old, actress.

Others

Kim Sa-kwon as Park Doo-pal

Kim Sun-woong as Noh Man-cheo

Ahn Shin-woo as Jung Hyung-sik, the head of a security company.

Special appearance

Hwang Woo-seul-hye as obstetrician-gynecologist

The series is indeed a romantic comedy-drama about a woman named Oh Woo-ri (Im Soo-Hyang) who kept her virginity but got pregnant by the CEO of a cosmetics company, Raphael (Sung Hoon), by accident during a regular checkup.

Oh, Woo-Ri is one of the writers of a popular drama series. Even though she is trying to date Detective Lee Gang-Jae, she wants to stay a virgin until she gets married. Her boyfriend does what she wants.

Oh, Woo-Ri goes to an OB-GYN once in a while for a checkup. Because of a mistake by her doctor, Oh Woo-Ri gets pregnant through artificial insemination. Raphael is the dad of Oh Woo-child by blood. Ri’s. He started and runs a company that makes cosmetics.

He seems cold, but he’s a heartfelt romantic and can’t wait to meet the lady he adores. His life is very different from ours. Lee Ma-Ri is the name of his wife. She went up to him on purpose, and they got married. Love means nothing to her.

Oh, Woo-grandmother Ri makes her take a commitment to celibacy when she is 15 years old. This means that she cannot engage in sexual activity until she gets married.

After fifteen years, she finds a bouquet at a friend’s wedding. This means that she will be the next person to get married. Lee Kang-Jae is her boyfriend, and they’ve been together for the last two years.

She hasn’t even kissed him because she promised to abstain, which makes Kang-Jae sad. He tells the Father every time he has a clitoral orgasm about her.

The father is exhausted by this and tells him to get allowed to marry. But Woo-Ri doesn’t seem very interested in this idea.

One day, after telling the producer about a scene, she tells her senior writer that she had her first smooch with someone else.