When will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

Better Call Saul, as you all know is one of the most amazing and exciting series that most people love to watch on Netflix. You must know that the Better Call Saul Season 5 series has been totally wrapped on AMC with the sixth season that did get some delay.

The Better Call Saul Season 6 will possibly be delayed to 2021 but most of the fans are wondering to know when the Better Call Saul Season 5 will be added to the streaming giant, Netflix.

It is sure that there are so many regions where Better Call Saul Season 5 has already been streaming. But people living in the regions where the series is not available yet have the curiosity to know about the release date of the fifth season of Better Call Saul.

It is sure that all of you want to know about the latest updates on the Better Call Saul Season 5 series. That is why we are going to provide you all the essential information about the upcoming part of the series. Yes, we are going to provide you the release dates of Better Call Saul Season 5 along with some other important updates.

You must surely know that it has been a great few years for all the Breaking Bad fans. But the excitement and entertainment grow even more due to Saul Goodman describing us the origin story in the amazing series, Better Call Saul. Additionally, all the fans and followers of the series did receive El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie which happens to be the cherry on the cake. You need to know that the movie is concluding the story of Jesse Pinkman.

There is a huge fan base for the exciting and thrilling series, Better Call Saul and the series did manage to premiere a total of 5 breathtaking seasons. It will be essential for all the fans to know that the Better Call Saul Season 5 series did release on AMC on 23rd February 2020.

Yes, you will be happy as well as excited to know that the fifth season contains a total of 10 episodes again. Season 5 of Better Call Saul did wrap on 20th April 2020. Most fans and critiques have been waiting for the next season to release as they are hoping to get an overwhelming experience.

There are so many fans who are showing their love and support over their social media handles. So it will be possible for you to know that Better Call Saul Season 5 is indeed going to bring fun and excitement.

For fans who have already managed to watch Better Call Saul Season 5, it will be exciting to know that the sixth season of the series has already been confirmed. Yes, Better Call Saul Season 6 is all set and on its way to release somewhere around late 2021 or early 2022.

You must know that there has not been any official notification yet that confirms the premiere date of Better Call Saul Season 6. So we all are currently uncertain to know about the exact release date of the upcoming part of the series.

Also, you need to understand that there has been a great interruption in the production of the series due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That is why it will not be possible for the sixth season to premiere any sooner. But one thing is sure and that is the upcoming season will be more interesting.

When will Better Call Saul Season 5 be on Netflix in the US and Canada?

As we did mention earlier, it will be possible for all our readers to know the release dates of Better Call Saul Season 5 on Netflix. Now, it is time for you to have a look at when the fifth season will be releasing on Netflix in the US and Canada.

There are so many fans who have been waiting for the series to premiere its 5th season in the regions including Canada, United States, South Africa, and Spain. But it will be somewhat disappointing for you to know that Better Call Saul lovers who are residing in these regions will have to possibly wait for the longest to watch Better Call Saul Season 5.

You must have to understand that it will take some time to get the license available to Netflix after the show will premiere first in the US. It will not be possible for these regions to get weekly treats the same as other regions get. You need to know that in the past few years, all of you may have witnessed that the seasons are added shortly before the next season is set to release.

It is sure that you must have noticed when Season 4 was added to Netflix on 9th February 2020 and it was just a few weeks prior to the due air date of Better Call Saul Season 5. However, there is a little exception when we are talking about Season 3 as it was added to the streaming giant in March 2018 before the August air date.

Well, some people believe that Better Call Saul Season 5 will not be premiering any time sooner on Netflix. But we are currently expecting Better Call Saul Season 5 to release on Netflix in the US and Canada in early 2021. It will be possible for the fans to watch the fifth season of the series on Netflix at the beginning of the next year.

But we also expect that if the 6th season of Better Call Saul will arrive in late 2021 then it will be possible for the series to create some anticipation for the sixth and final season of the series, Better Call Saul.

However, you need to know that there is no official confirmation about the release date of Better Call Saul Season 5 as well as the next season. So we all have to wait to know about the latest updates on the upcoming season.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Netflix International Release Schedule

As you all know, there will be a weekly drop of the new episodes after the new season will air on AMC. You must know that it will just be the same as it did happen during the premiere of Season 3 and 4.

There are so many fans who have been hoping for the Better Call Saul Season 5 to release as soon as possible on Netflix in the US and Canada. If you want to know about the Netflix international release schedule for Better Call Saul Season 5 then you will be able to know about it here.

It is essential for you to know and keep in mind that the weekly release schedule of the series will only apply to the regions such as the United Kingdom, mainland Europe. But you need to know that there will be some other regions too that will get the weekly premiere of Better Call Saul Season 5.

Those regions will be including Poland, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Turkey along with Latin America as well as some other Asian regions. But you must have to keep in mind that viewers and fans who are residing in the regions such as South Africa, Canada, Iceland, and Spain will not be able to get the weekly episodes of Better Call Saul Season 5. It is sure that all the new episodes did begin dropping on the streaming giant from 23rd February onwards.

Here, you can have a look at the full release schedule of Better Call Saul Season 5 2020. The only thing that you will have to note is that the first episode of the fifth season will drop on Netflix after its premiere date.

Then the second episode will release on its regular Monday spot and will be available for the fans to watch on Netflix on its regular Tuesday spot. That is why it will be possible for every fan and Better Call Saul lover to watch the new episodes on the streaming giant according to the weekly international schedule.

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 501 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 502 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 503 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 504 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 505 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 506 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 507 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 508 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 509 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 510 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

As you must definitely know about the Netflix release time, the episodes of Better Call Saul Season 5 will be made available for the fans and viewers at 8 AM GMT.

Whether you are going to get to watch the new episodes in early 2021 or if you are going to watch them after a few months, one thing is sure and that is you will get a full package of excitement, thrill, and entertainment when you will be watching the fifth season of Better Call Saul.

If you have the wish to get all the latest and interesting updates on Better Call Saul Season 6 then do not forget to check the website regularly. We are going to provide you all the new and latest updates about this amazing and exciting series as soon as we will get it.