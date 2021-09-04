The OA Will No More On Netflix

Recently, Netflix Has Confirmed that The OA will not stream on their Platform. Thriller Series is Completed Two Seasons and Now, For third one, they are not approaching the Netflix.

First and Second Series of The OA is Streamed on The Netflix. But for Third Season it will not climb the stair of the Netflix. This Decision is made while the Second Season is over and four-month after it.

The OA is full of Multi-Faceted drama and in series, Prairie Johnson is playing the blind lady role which is played by Brit Marling. Twist and turn are coming that she suddenly having his sight after seven years of blindness. Then she is referring as ‘The Original Angle’ Then Johnson makes one team which are the savior for those who are disappeared. And She is opening one portal to save them.

While on next shoe, Marling is co-created the series with Zal Batmanglij. This shows Executive Producer is Brad Pitt.

On Cancellation of the Show The OA, Head of Netflix Originals Cindy Holland Release a statement and Said, “We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry.”

Fans are having the disappointment and they are reacting with the consolation tweets on twitter.

Branson Perea, Who starred in the Show and he tweeted with Hashtag SaveTheOA. He Tweeted, “The OA is a story that is meant to be 5 seasons long. We just need those 3 final seasons.. then we can be done.”

Brit Marling is also reacting on Twitter. She Said, “Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story,” Further, She Added, “It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story.”

The Second Series was ended with the Meta Twist, And now series will going to weirder and full of twist. Actor of The OA Ben-Adir Said, “I know where it’s going in the next season, which is Nuts Like, unimaginable, Genuinely, Like, not even in a way I’m trying to sell it – It’s crazy” Also All Co-star joined to Save The OA.