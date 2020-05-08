Share it:

Restaurants on the Edge Season 2: Netflix will release soon

Reality Show Restaurants on the Edge is coming back with another season. A restaurant on the Edge is a Canadian food TV reality series. Netflix is planning to release Season 2 of Restaurants on the Edge. The first season was getting good public reviews. This series is based on the restaurants which are on the edge of closing down. Here, we discuss the Cast, release date, production details of Restaurants on the Edge Season 2.

About Restaurants on the Edge

Restaurants on the Edge series is included the world’s best and popular restaurants. In this series, there is a team of Three Experts including, restaurateur, designer, and chef. They are checking out the surroundings and community near the restaurants. Then they are giving redesigning planning. That three experts are redesign, rebrand, and revive the restaurants so that owner is again gaining yielding from renovated restaurants.

The series Restaurants on the Edge was created in 13 episodes. But in the first part of the Restaurants on the Edge has released only six episodes, which is called season 1. Now, makers want to release the remaining 7 episodes which are included in Season 2. Restaurants on the Edge series are developed under the Outkast Entertainment and Marbelmedia.

The first season of Restaurants on the Edge was released on 28 February 2020. It was released Canadian Blue Ant Media-owned channel. Then Show is handed over to Netflix, so Season 2 of Restaurants on the Edge will release on Netflix. In America and Canada, this show is popular with viewers.

The Cast of Restaurants on the Edge

Dennis Prescott, he is an extremely talented chef and cookbook author. He is a Celebrity chef of Social media star Nick Liberato and Interior Designer Karin Bohn.

The first season is included the restaurants of Malta, Tobermory, Austria, Hong Kong, St. Lucia cities. Now in the second season that will be released on 8 May, they are exploring the new places of the globe.

