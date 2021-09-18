Stranger Things’ Season 4: Is Eleven the Show’s Next Villain?

Every year people wait for such a beloved series Stranger thing. This year stranger four is coming with so many mysteries’. Now rumors are about the show that Eleven is going to be show’s next villain. As per the news has rolled out with more excitement, stranger things have to go to throw many strange things thought the season 4! It will be not a waste of time waiting for the season.

As every time season pack delicious surprises for its audience and they cannot stop from enjoying all the wonders whatever comes their way. In the last season, eleven and mike had started with a romantic love affair.

But El’s adoptive father puts a full stop in their love story and couple are forced with the breakup. On the other hand, more things have occurred in the last season. As eleven has lost her powers so she will not be able to trace hopper with the help of telepathic. Then these things occur Byers family took both eleven and mike to the home. That is how they got the chance for reconciliation. However, these happenings explicitly show that now things are going to turn the table with lots of strange things.

It will be full of excitement to see how eleven and mike react to their relationship and is eleven going to be the next villain? But all will roll into rumors until season 4 aired on the Netflix. But if you are new to the stranger things, you must watch all the episodes from season 1. Stranger things have a completely different storyline, and with every season, things are becoming more excited. So even if you have not yet watched its season 1, 2 and 3 and all seasons are streaming on Netflix. Those who have not taken membership of Netflix, they can make any time just by installing the app and paying its monthly subscription. Although the first month is free of cost, you can say a free trial month.

Afterward, it starts charging. But if you have to see stranger things you must have to take membership of this and continue with exciting series. Stranger things are just on its way with lots of Stanger things for its audiences. In spite of supernaturalism, series has moved towards a romantic tale. It will be fascinating to see how a human heart loves a woman with superpowers.