Shingeki no Kyojin’s editor revealed some details about the author

Scheduled to publish its final chapter next April, the manga is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Shingeki no Kyojin ( Attack on Titan ), is already a mainstay of the contemporary manga industry and has even managed to maintain its incredible base of fans in their jump to animation.

However, much is known about the work, but little about the author himself, and the Japanese portal Mantan Web published an article compiling some of the most interesting data.

“When Isayama-san was 19 years old, he took his manuscript to Kodansha Publishing House, marking the birth of Shingeki no Kyojin.

The draft was received and reviewed by Shintaro Kawakubo, who later became the editor-in-charge of the work throughout its serialization. Kawakubo-san expressed at the time that she quickly noticed Isayama-san’s “greatness.

“Although the level of drawing was nothing extraordinary, I could feel that he was putting all of himself in each image he made.”

“I think anyone can instantly realize Isayama-san’s extraordinary talent as an author by reading his work. Other than that, he has never made a single complaint to me in these eleven years of serialization.

I’ve never heard him say, “I’m going through a difficult time” or “I have no idea how to continue with the story,” so I feel a bit useless in that regard.

Of course, we’ve had meetings, and ideas have come up during them, but whenever Isayama-san has been behind the desk, he hasn’t complained once.

I think he has enough confidence in himself and does not ask for advice from anyone, “continued the editor.”

The final season of this adaptation premiered in Japan on December 6 at 12:10 p.m. (strictly on December 7 at 12:10 a.m.).

In Latin America, it arrives through the Crunchyroll platform and individually in Mexico. Through Funimation, with Spanish dubbing. Finally, it is confirmed with a total of 16 episodes.

Shingeki no Kyojin Synopsis

A century ago, human beings faced extinction when an unbeatable and terrifying enemy appeared: the titans, gigantic monsters that devoured much of humanity and forced the few survivors to confine themselves behind high walls.

Behind those walls is Eren Jaeger, a boy who dreams of crossing them to see the outside world and who lives his day to day with his parents, his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and his friend Armin Arlert.

However, one fateful day, humanity remembers once again its fate when a gargantuan sixty-meter titan appears before the first row of walls that protect humans from their most fearsome enemy.

Thus, Eren, Mikasa, and Armin lose their home and all hope as our protagonist takes an oath: his goal in life will be to destroy all the titans.

In this way, a story of survival and war begins in which its characters must unravel the mystery behind these horrible beings’ existence.