When Is Boruto Coming To Netflix?

Boruto is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, the writer and artist of Naruto Shippuden. The successor to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, this story follows the ninja named Boruto Uzumaki in the new Hidden Leaf village called Konohagakure, who would like nothing more than to become the Hokage (leader) of his home – one’s that’s unheard of since every Hokage had been male up until now.

What country is boruto on Netflix:

Boruto:

Naruto Next Generations is an anime series based on the same name by Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto and is a sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s internationally famous Naruto. It is in production by Studio Pierrot and will be released worldwide through Netflix.

Who voices Boruto:

The English dub voice cast consists of Amanda Celine Miller as Boruto, Cherami Leigh as Sarada, Rebecca Shoichet as Ino, Robbie Daymond as Sasuke, Patrick Seitz as Mitsuki, John Burgmeier as Shikadai Nara, Keith Silverstein as Iwabee Yukino, Kyle McCarley Denki Kaminarimon, Hidenori Takahashi as Konohamaru Sarutobi, Ben Diskin as Shikamaru Nara, Robbie Rist as Cho-Cho Akimichi, Cherami Leigh as Himawari Uzumaki, Jason Douglas as Kinshiki Otsutsuki, Danai Gurira Etsuko Yakushiji/Tomoko Fujinoki, J.B. Blanc Kabuto Yakushi, Chris Cason Dosu Kinuta/Haru Matsuki/Tajiro Furuya Shimura Shinobu.

Is boruto on NetFlix 2020:

No, the first 27 episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are available to stream now with English subtitles on Netflix.

Boruto goes to the Ninja Academy where he meets friends for life – Shikadai Nara, son of Shikamaru; Inojin Yamanaka, son of Ino; Chocho Akimichi, daughter of Choji; Sarada Uchiha, daughter of Sasuke (a bit like Sakura); Iwabee Yukino, son of Metal Lee (Lee’s son) and Denki Kaminarimon, son of Shikamaru’s rival – Karui. And he befriends Konohamaru Sarutobi, grandson to the 3rd Hokage, who is also Boruto’s sensei.

Boruto season 2:

Netflix has renewed the anime for a second season, which will air on April 5th, 2019.

Is naruto dead in boruto:

Naruto is not dead. He’s alive and is now Hokage (leader) of the Hidden Leaf Village, just like he wanted to be all this time. He has a wife named Hinata who loves him dearly, their son – Boruto, and baby daughter Himawari.

Will harada die in boruto:

There’s no information about his death (yet). But I’m guessing he probably gets killed by the tyrannical Momoshiki Otsutsuki during the battle against him along with Kinshiki Otsutsuki at the end of season 1, episode 27 (and 28). They’re most likely to die or be severely injured (then die) in the movie Boruto: Naruto The Movie, so I’m not sure if they’ll die in season 2.