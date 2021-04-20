F1 2021 PC Minimum and Recommended Requirements Revealed

Last Thursday it was announced F1 2021, the new installment of the popular Codemasters driving saga (now owned by Electronic Arts). And beyond a presentation trailer and a detailed description of some of the novelties that this new incursion will incorporate, too platforms were revealed to which the title will arrive.

So that, next July 16, 2021, F1 2021 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Today, Minimum and recommended requirements have been revealed to enjoy the version for compatibility. And we show them below.

The information that comes to us thanks to the game is now available on its own Steam page. And as you will see below, it will take a good team to enjoy in conditions of F1 2021. Especially if we want to see it in motion con Ray Tracing.

Minimum requirements

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

SO: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | Para Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 o AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 o AMD R9 280 | Para Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 o Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Requirements

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

SO: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | Para Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K o AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti o AMD RX 590 | Para Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 o Radeon RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

If you are interested in this PC version of Steam, you should know that it is now possible to pre-purchase. In that case, we can choose the standard version, which has a price of 59.99 euros, or for the Deluxe Edition, which is priced at 74.99 euros.

It is interesting to consider the pre-order in this case, since the players who buy the Deluxe Edition now, will have early access to the game three days before the official launch. In addition, they will receive seven F1 drivers soon to be revealed to use in My Team, 18,000 PitCoins and a content pack for story mode.