What Time Is It In Somalia:

Where is Somalia located:

Somalia is located in East Africa, south of Ethiopia and north of Kenya. The Gulf of Aden lies to the north-west and the Guardafui Channel to the north-east. Its capital city Mogadishu is also one of the biggest cities on the African continent, with over 2 million people. Other major Somali cities include Hargeisa (the de facto capital), Mogadishu, and Berbera.

Somalia time zone:

East Africa Time Zone – UTC+3 hours. Coordinated Universal Time or UTC is the standard clock time observed across Earth. It is within about 1 second of mean solar time at 0° longitude and is the basis of worldwide civil time.

What is the currency in Somalia:

The official currency of Somalia is the Somali shilling. It is subdivided into 100 cents. Banknotes are issued in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 shillings, while coins are issued in denominations of 1, 5, 10, and 25 cents and 1 and 2 shillings. Several commercial banks operate in Somalia, including Banadir Bank, Dahabshil Bank, and Equity Bank.

Somalia population:

The population of Somalia is estimated to be around 14 million people. This makes it the most populous country in East Africa and the 46th most populous country globally. The population is also relatively young, with around 60% of Somali citizens below 25.

Somalia climate:

The climate of Somalia is mainly hot and dry. The hottest months are usually from March to May, while the most incredible months are from December to February. However, there is significant regional variation, with the north-western part of the country experiencing cooler temperatures and more rainfall than the rest of Somalia. The rainiest period tends to be from April to October.

Somalia languages:

Over a dozen languages are spoken in Somalia, including Somali (the official language), Arabic, Italian, English, and Swahili. Somali is a member of the Cushitic branch of the Afroasiatic language family and has around 18 million speakers worldwide.

Somalia religion:

The predominant religion in Somalia is Islam, with around 99% of the population being Muslim. There are also small minorities of Christians and Hindus. Islam is based on the teachings of the Qur’an, which Muslims believe was revealed to Muhammad by Allah.

Somalia history:

Somalia has a long and complex history, dating back over 1500 years. The region was first inhabited by nomadic pastoralists who migrated from the Arabian Peninsula. In the 7th century, Islamic traders from Arabia arrived in Somalia and established several major trading towns.

Somalia flag:

The national flag of Somalia was adopted on October 12, 1954, and has been used as the country’s official flag since then. It consists of a light blue vertical band along the hoist side (located at the left edge of the flag). It contains five white stars arranged horizontally and shaped like ‘Y..’. Within the band is a white five-pointed star that symbolizes peace and unity.