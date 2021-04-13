Black Clover 290 release date, spoilers, and where to read

Black Clover continues with a new chapter of manga titled “Freezing Sun”. After unleashing his Demon Destroyer, Asta managed to cut Lilith and Naamh in half; but the two supreme demons smile as he continues to cut them.

Lilith and Naamh comment that it is a shame that Asta cuts Niamh first. Lilith took Naamh’s head and commented that they could play this game together. Asta wonders what the Supreme Devil is trying to do. night he realizes that the worst is about to happen.

Previously in Black Clover, Asta realizes that he can keep up with the Devil Union Mode for five minutes, and now you have four minutes left. He decided to end it all before time beat him. He told Liebe that they are in a four minute battle and that he will quickly destroy Naamh and Lilith.

Asta Devil Union en Black Clover (Foto: Shueisha)

Liebe is happy to take on the guys with whom he spent centuries in the underworld. But I didn’t expect things to turn out like this. Fans predict Asta will get more help in the Chapter 290 Black Clover so you can take advantage of the rest of your Devil Union.

The Truth News reminds you that at the end of chapter 289, Lilith merges with Naamh. They have become a new Supreme Demon who has two eyes on his forehead. The devil comments that Asta is his prey and that he will soon be screened. Nacht realizes that the new enemy in the shonen series possesses twice as much power as before.

Release date and where to read Black Clover 290

Black Clover 290 will be released on Sunday, April 18, 2021, officially on Viz Media. Here we will learn more about how Asta has used his Demon Destroyer to cut down Lilith and Naamh. You can read the last chapters (for free and legally) in MANGA Plus from Shueisha publishing house.

