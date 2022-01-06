What Is Salami:

Salami is a dry sausage made from ground meat, pork, beef, or mutton. It is a popular food in many countries. Salami is usually made from pork, beef, or a mixture of two portions of meat. The meat is mixed with salt, spices, and other ingredients like sugar, vinegar, and garlic.

The mixture is then stuffed into casings made from animal intestines. After the salami has been plugged into the cases, it is hung to dry for about two weeks. During this time, the salami will lose about 30% of its weight as moisture evaporates.

There are many different types of salami, each with its unique flavor. Some of the most popular types of salami include:

· pepperoni is a type of salami made from pork and beef. It is flavored with black pepper and other spices.

· Genoa salami is a type of salami made from beef and pork. It is flavored with garlic and other spices.

· Soppressata- a type of salami that is made from pork. It is flavored with wine, herbs, and pepper.

Salami is a very versatile food. It can be eaten as a snack or used as an ingredient in many dishes.

Salami has cured sausage made from finely ground meat highly seasoned with garlic and other spices, such as pepper. The word salami originates from the plural of the Italian ‘Salame,’ which means “salty.”

In Italy, each region has its version of salami, some spicy and others not so much so.

Some milder versions include:

cacciatore (hunter) style, cotto (cooked), finocchiona , Genoa , Milano , mortadella di Bologna , Napoli , paprika cased, Parma style, sopressata style and Tuscan .

There are also more aromatic styles:

Salami vs. pepperoni:

The main differences between pepperoni and salami are in their preparation. Pepperoni is made using a mixture of ground pork and beef, while salami is made with only ground meat (usual pork) flavored with spices like garlic or fennel.

PEPPERONI:

The Italians created a dry sausage, which used spicy red chili peppers to flavor it instead of black peppercorns for heat as we do today. It’s traditionally stuffed into links about three inches in diameter but can also be found in smaller sizes like pepperoni sticks or slices. Pepperoni is made with pork and beef.

SALAMI:

It is a type of cured sausage that originated in Italy. It is made with pork, beef, salt, spices, sugar, vinegar, and garlic. The mixture is then stuffed into casings made from animal intestines. Salami can be eaten by itself or used in other dishes like pizza, pasta, or soup. Salami comes in different flavors like Genoa salami (made with beef and pork), pepperoni (made with pork and beef), Soppressata (made with pork), .and Tuscan salami (a spicy version made with all-beef).

How to make salami:

It’s best to start this recipe a day ahead of when you want to serve it.

1. Finely chop garlic and rub together with salt in a small bowl until the mixture is smooth, about

2 minutes. Add allspice, black pepper, coriander, juniper berries, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, red pepper flakes, cloves, thyme leaves, and oil; stir until well combined. Put mixture into a large bowl with pork loin.

Toss meat with your hands to distribute the spice mixture evenly throughout the loin. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 24 hours or up to 3 days before grinding it through a meat grinder fitted with the smallest plate (¼ inch).

2. Grind the pork loin through a meat grinder fitted with a small plate (1/4 inch). Transfer mixture to a large bowl and add half of the crushed ice; using your hands, gently toss until well combined. Add remaining crushed ice and continue tossing until it is uniform in texture. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight before stuffing into casings.

3. Rinse about 4 feet of hog casing under cold water and run water through the case to ensure no holes or weak spots that might cause it to burst when cooking. Remove from water, cut into 2-foot lengths, and tie one end closed with cotton string.

Fold opened end over several times length down about 6 inches, forming a cuff about ½ inch wide. Place a length of casing on the tip of the funnel; stuff with meat mixture, pressing it down gently but firmly with your fingers (do not use the handle of a spoon or other utensil to force meat through the funnel because it can tear casing). Once stuffed, cut off excess container using kitchen shears and tie another knot at the end of salami.

4. Twist at 6-inch intervals, forming 6-inch links (salami will be about 1-inch in diameter); secure each connection by tying a string around it three times. Insert one end of the looped line deep into salami, coming out tied side; pull the hanging string until the knot is the inside beginning of salami, so you don’t see it on the surface. Hang salami in a cool, dry place (50 to 60 degrees F) for about four weeks, or until firm and slightly tacky to the touch.

5. Salami can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 months or in the freezer for six months.