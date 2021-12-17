What Time Is It In Portland, Oregon:

PORTLAND, Ore. –

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving and looking to avoid holiday traffic, good luck: 8:17 a.m. is the average time you’ll hit traffic on southbound Interstate 5 near Exit 295 in Tualatin, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The worst day for holiday traffic will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, with an estimated 360,000 people hitting the road that day alone – not including those returning home Thursday night or Friday morning. ODOT even expects travel times to double on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between noon and 4 p.m., approximately from Albany to Woodburn, and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., approximately from Vancouver through Portland.

But don’t fret – there are still plenty of things to do in Oregon this Thanksgiving. Here are a few of our favorites:

Take a hike in the Columbia River Gorge:

With its stunning waterfalls and miles of trails, the Columbia River Gorge is a perfect place to spend Thanksgiving. Hike to incredible river views at Dog Mountain or Multnomah Falls or walk on the Historic Columbia River Highway.

Visit one of Oregon’s many wineries:

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to explore Oregon’s wine country. Visit a winery near you and enjoy some delicious Pinot Noir, Riesling, or Cabernet Sauvignon.

Explore downtown Portland:

Downtown Portland is always bustling with events and activities. Whether you’re looking for live music, a great cup of coffee, or some holiday shopping, downtown Portland has it all.

Here’s a list of November events and activities:

Tour the Japanese Garden:

The Japanese Garden is one of Portland’s most iconic and popular holiday destinations – and for a good reason! Journey through lush gardens, admire koi fish and listen to traditional Japanese music. You can even visit Santa Claus at this incredible winter wonderland.

Go shopping or have brunch in NW Portland: From vintage boutiques to great restaurants, NW 21st Avenue is filled with things to do. Try out some new places as you explore the neighborhood, check out a quirky shop, or grab a table at your favorite brunch spot on Thanksgiving day.

Take a scenic drive: If you’re looking to get out of the city for Thanksgiving, try a scenic drive. There are many great routes to choose from, but the Oregon Coast Highway is our favorite. Wind your way through beautiful coastal scenery, stop at a few beach towns and enjoy some fresh seafood along the way.

What time zone is Portland, Oregon:

Portland is located in the Pacific Time Zone. This means that, during the standard time, it observes Daylight Saving Time. Portland is on Pacific Standard Time from the second Sunday of March until the first Sunday of November. Two hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

From the first Sunday of November until the second Sunday of March, Portland reverts to Pacific Daylight Time, one hour behind UTC and two hours behind GMT.

Portland Oregon daylight savings time:

Daylight Saving Time is observed in Portland from the second Sunday in March at 2:00 a.m. until the first Sunday of November at 2:00 a.m. During this time, clocks are advanced by one hour, resulting in an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

The Pacific Time Zone is a time zone encompassing parts of western Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The site comprises all of Alaska and Hawaii and the states of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time, so it is the same time as the Mountain Time Zone during the summer months. For most of Mexico, the time zones are simply one hour behind those in the Central Time Zone.

Military time Oregon:

Military time is an alternative to the 12-hour clock in which the 24 hours of the day are displayed as a number from 00 to 23. This system is traditionally used by the military and private industries requiring efficiency during darkness or at times where working hours do not begin until sometime after dawn.

The 24-hour military format ensures that every day begins at midnight, thus avoiding confusion over daily schedules if the time should become lost or confused due to sleep patterns or other reasons.