What Time Is It In Iraq:

The time in Iraq is Baghdad Time. UTC+3 hours.

Iraq is located in the Middle East, and it shares borders with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, and Syria. The country has over 37 million people, and the capital city is Baghdad. Baghdad Time is three hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

During World War II, Iraq was under British control, and the time zone was known as Baghdad Mean Time. After Iraqi independence in 1958, the time zone was renamed Baghdad Standard Time. In 2015, Iraq switched to Daylight Saving Time, but then hit back to standard time in 2019 caused some controversy. Some Iraqis were upset that they had to their clocks twice in one year.

Note that Daylight Saving Time has not begun yet in Iraq, so local Iraqi time is Baghdad standard time. However, Iraq will be changing back to Standard Time on Saturday, September 28. So you should set your clock back by one hour if you are currently observing daylight saving time.

This change back to Standard Time is creating some controversy because the switch to DST just happened this past summer, and many businesses have already printed calendars with the wrong 2019 Baghdad times. Also confusing is that Saudi Arabia switched from Daylight Savings Time two days ago, but they cut their clocks ahead an hour while Iraq cuts their watches behind an hour at the same time for different reasons.

What time is it in Iraq Baghdad:

Baghdad is located in the middle of Iraq, and it is approximately three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+3). So, when it is 9:00 a.m. in Baghdad, it is 6:00 a.m. in Los Angeles, 10:00 a.m. in New York City, and 5:00 p.m. in London.

What time is it in Kuwait, Iraq right now:

Right now, Kuwait is one hour ahead of Baghdad. So, when it is 9:00 a.m. in Baghdad, it is 10:00 a.m. in Kuwait City.

What time is it in Iraq Kuwait right now:

Iraq and Kuwait are in the same time zone (GMT+3). So, when it is 9:00 a.m. in Baghdad, it will be 11:00 a.m in Kuwait City or noon if you prefer to use local time there (UTC+3).

What time is it in Iraq Syria right now:

Iraq and Syria are in the same time zone (GMT+3). So, when it is 9:00 a.m. in Baghdad, it will be 11:00 a.m in Damascus or noon if you prefer to use local time there (UTC+3).

What time is it in Erbil, Iraq:

Erbil is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and it is approximately two hours ahead of Baghdad. So, when it is 9:00 a.m. in Baghdad, it is 11:00 a.m. in Erbil.