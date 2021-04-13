The AirPods Pro with noise cancellation have a big reduction in MediaMarkt that leaves them at 188 euros

In the Apple catalog we can find a few headphones, but of the totally wireless models they are the AirPods Pro the most advanced (and the most expensive). They can be found much cheaper in MediaMarkt with this offer that leaves them to 279 euros 188 euros.

Buy the AirPods Pro at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 279 euros in the official store and official distributors, the AirPods Pro can be obtained with a discount of 91 euros in MediaMarkt that leaves them for 188 euros, one of its lowest prices to date.





The AirPods Pro are totally wireless Bluetooth headphones whose design is different from the original AirPods and the second generation. They are smaller, with a interchangeable pad system for a custom fit, and the charging case is longer as a result of the new look.

One of the star functions is the active noise cancellation to block outside sounds, but if they are going to be used on the street, ambient mode is a better option to naturally filter noise and avoid accidents. Another highlight is that they are waterproof, so they can be used for exercise.

Regarding autonomy, they have a battery about 4.5 hours per charge using some sound mode (5 hours if disabled), and with the charging case it can be extended to approximately 24 hours. The case can be recharged both by Lightning connector and by using a Qi wireless charging base.

