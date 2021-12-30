What Time Does The Mall Close:

Most malls in the United States close at around 9 pm on weekdays and around 10 pm or 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. There are a few exceptions, such as the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, open round-the-clock. Some regional and local malls have different hours. For example, the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, New York, is open until midnight seven days a week.

The timing of mall closings has come under scrutiny in recent years as more and more stores have closed their doors for the night before the mall itself has shut down. In some cases, this has left shoppers with no place to go after they’ve finished their shopping. In other cases, it has meant that, by the time a customer has made it to the mall, most of its tenants and attractions had closed, and the customer did not make purchases.

Others feel it is unfair to malls that tenants themselves should schedule store hours. Mall operators claim that stores opening earlier or closing later than planned can disrupt events such as concerts or toy-learning programs held at the center, which they’re required to provide under land-use contracts with local governments. They also say that extending shopping hours would increase mall security costs while doing nothing for retailers’ bottom lines.

A study done by the International Council of Shopping Centers in 2016 found that, on average, stores in enclosed malls lost $1.5 million per year for each hour beyond the traditional 9 pm mall closing time that they were open. The study also showed that 63% of shoppers said they would not visit a mall if it stayed open later than 10 pm. This has led some malls to experiment with extended hours, though many have backed away after seeing poor results.

Interestingly, while most malls are closed by the time most people are getting off work, there is a growing trend of “nightlife” malls that cater to people who want to shop and socialize well into the night. These malls typically feature an array of upscale restaurants, boutiques, movie theaters, and clubs. For example, the Mockingbird Station mall in Dallas is open until 11 pm on weekends. It offers such amenities as a bowling alley and local brewpubs, and popular clothing stores that stay open later.

Alpha one mall timings:

The mall is open from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm on all days. The only days when the mall remains closed for a few hours are Sundays and holidays. The mall opens at 11:00 am and closes by 7:30 pm on those days.