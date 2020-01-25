         What photographic equipment and image requirements Netflix demands to record its series and movies

Share it:

With its 24 Oscar 2020 nominations, Netflix placed itself ahead of other producers such as Sony or Disney. But this commitment to a "cinematic experience" has not been the result of a day. The streaming service has taken risks when selecting its projects and offers great creative freedom to its directors, however, the image quality remains a completely careful and revised aspect. Such is so, that Netflix has strict image requirements when allowing what content may be available.

Because the scenes of series like 'The Witcher' or movies like 'Roma' meet very high quality standards and the recording is done by a professional video team. Requirements that not even high-end reflex cameras such as the Sony A9 II or the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III meet. In case you have ever wondered what is the type of equipment used to record the series and movies and what formats and resolutions are used, here we leave you with a summary of what Netflix requires to admit that content on its platform.





These are the cameras with 4K sensors that Netflix demands for its content

According to the Netflix help center in production, VFX and technical specifications, 90% of the duration of the final program of a Netflix series must be done with approved cameras. Although, for non-fiction content these requirements are more flexible. Any exceptions to these regulations should be discussed with the appropriate Netflix project manager.

In total there are seven photography brands allowed by Netflix: ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED, Panavision, Sony and Blackmagic. All of them with a recognized experience in the world of professional video capture.

ARRI

The veteran German company developed its first film camera in 1924 and has since remained closely linked to the world of cinema. In 2010 they presented their Arri Alexa series, with which films such as 'Black Swan' or 'The Reborn' have been recorded. These are the models that Netflix requires.

Arri Alexa LF : 4.5K, ProRes 422 HQ, anamorphic recording.

: 4.5K, ProRes 422 HQ, anamorphic recording. Arri Alexa Mini LF: 4.5K, ProRes 422 HQ, anamorphic recording

4.5K, ProRes 422 HQ, anamorphic recording Arri Alexa 65: 6K, anamorphic recording

Canyon

The rivalry between Canon and Nikon is history of the world of photography. However, at the level of film recording, the most recent Japanese company of the two has an important presence in this type of cameras.

Canon C300 Mk II: 4K, Canon RAW, XF-AVC

4K, Canon RAW, XF-AVC Canon C500 Mk II: 4K, Cinema RAW Light, XF-AVC

4K, Cinema RAW Light, XF-AVC Canon C500: 4K, Canon RAW

4K, Canon RAW Canon C700: 4K, 4.5K, Canon RAW, XF-AVC, ProRes HQ

4K, 4.5K, Canon RAW, XF-AVC, ProRes HQ Canon C700 FF: RAW FF / 2.35 5K, 4K, UHD, Canon RAW, XF-AVC, ProRes HQ, anamorphic recording

Panasonic

Japanese companies have a great experience in the world of photography and Panasonic is another brand that has multiple models dedicated to cinema. Its Varicam range presented in 2001 is one of the multiple options that Netflix supports. Also surprising is the inclusion of the Panasonic S1H, the only mirrorless supported by Netflix.

Panasonic VariCam 35: 4K, V-RAW, AVC-Intra4K

4K, V-RAW, AVC-Intra4K Panasonic VariCam LT: 4K, V-RAW, AVC-Intra4K

4K, V-RAW, AVC-Intra4K Panasonic VariCam Pure: 4K, V-RAW

4K, V-RAW Panasonic AU-EVA1: 4K, 400 Mb / s

4K, 400 Mb / s Panasonic S1H: 4K, 400Mbs / s

4K, 400Mbs / s Panasonic AK-UC4000 35: UHD, baseband

NET

The Red Digital Cinema Camera Company (RED) is an American company specialized in professional cameras, with multiple models up to 8K resolution. This is the brand with more models compatible with the requirements that Netflix requests and most of them have anamorphic recording to distort the image and achieve an ultra-panoramic image.

NET DSMC2 Weapon Monstro VV : 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording RED Weapon Dragon VV : 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1, anamorphic recording

: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1, anamorphic recording NET DSMC2 Weapon Helium S35 : 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording RED Epic Helium S35 : 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording RED Weapon Dragon S35 : 6K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1, anamorphic recording

: 6K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1, anamorphic recording RED Epic Dragon S35 : 6K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1, anamorphic recording

: 6K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1, anamorphic recording NET DSMC2 Epic-W Gemini S35 : 5K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1

: 5K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1 RED Raven : 4.5K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1

: 4.5K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1 RED Ranger Monstro VV : 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording RED Ranger Helium S35 : 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording RED Ranger Gemini S35 : 5K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

: 5K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording RED Ranger DSMC2 Dragon-X S35: 6K, REDCODE RAW up to 6: 1

Panavision

This North American company was originally specialized in CinemaScope accessories, but after several restructuring it was bought in 2018 for 622 million dollars.

Panavision DXL2: 8K, REDCODE RAW up to 8: 1, anamorphic recording

Sony

In addition to its many reflex and EVIL cameras, the Japanese manufacturer also has a professional section dedicated to film cameras. With its Super 35 mm digital models, Sony is one of the most used brands for the production of series and films.

Sony Venice: 6K, RAW, X-OCN, XAVC-I, anamorphic recording

6K, RAW, X-OCN, XAVC-I, anamorphic recording Sony FX9 : UHD, XAVC-I (UHD)

: UHD, XAVC-I (UHD) Sony F55 : 4K, F55RAW, X-OCN, XAVC-I (4K)

: 4K, F55RAW, X-OCN, XAVC-I (4K) Sony F65 : 4K, F65RAW, F65RAW-LITE, XAVC-I (4K)

: 4K, F65RAW, F65RAW-LITE, XAVC-I (4K) Sony FS7 / FS7 II : 4K, XAVC-I (4K)

: 4K, XAVC-I (4K) Sony F5 : 4K, XAVC-I (4K)

: 4K, XAVC-I (4K) Sony HDC-4300 : 4K, baseband

: 4K, baseband Sony PXW-Z450: UHD, XAVC-I (QFDH 300)

Blackmagic

The Australian brand has several ranges of professional cameras, but among those supported by Netflix are those of the URSA series, upgradeable with components of the brand itself or third parties.

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini: 4.6K, CinemaDNG RAW up to 4: 1

4.6K, CinemaDNG RAW up to 4: 1 Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro: 4.6K, Blackmagic RAW up to 5: 1

4.6K, Blackmagic RAW up to 5: 1 Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro G2: 4.6K, Blackmagic RAW up to 5: 1

At least 90% of the final content must meet these requirements

The Netflix image requirements go beyond the supported cameras, as not all approved cameras meet exactly all the details requested by the streaming service. These are some details at the level of format, stability or dynamic range that Netflix asks for.

At the resolution level, at least 90% of Netflix content must be recorded with a 4K / UltraHD sensor, with at least 3,840 pixels wide.

Regarding the format, those admitted are RAW, be Sony RAW, REDCODE or Arriraw and COMPRESSED, see XAVC, ProRes or others. Color space requirements such as S-Gamut3.cine, RED Wide Gamut RGB and gamma curves such as S-Log3, Log-C, V-log or Log3G10 are also specified. Additionally, Netflix asks the creators to keep all metadata in the original files and explains that the black balance of the camera's sensors should be done daily at normal temperature.

For the format, Netflix supports ultra-panoramic aspect ratios beyond 2: 1, however it requests that they be previously evaluated and discussed. Something similar occurs with the anamorphic recording, since the additional resolution required for the capture must be taken into account and therefore Netflix requires that the creators previously consult with project managers to verify its viability.

And in the end Netflix seeks to have an exhaustive control over the image details of its contents. All Additional cameras to the main one, such as drones or water cameras, must be approved by Netflix. In the case of recordings with unapproved cameras, that content will count as part of the 10% that Netflix does allow as an exception.