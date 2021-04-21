Psychonauts 2 is now playable internally and its launch is closer

Double Fine has revealed that Psychonauts 2 already found in playable state internally, as well as that will arrive this year. Therefore, this would mean that there will be no further delays for its launch.

While today celebrated the 16th anniversary of the original game, Double Fine’s Twitter account also commented on the status of its next sequel. “Yes, Psychonauts 2 is for this year”, the tweet begins, before explaining that can’t share a specific date right now, or the author of the tweet would suffer a “mysterious cactus accident.”.

“But it’s real. It’s playable. It is coming.”, end the tweet. You can see it in full, below:

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I’ve been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can’t tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious “cactus accident” to happen to me… But it is real. It is playable. It is coming. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021

This will be great news for all Psychonauts fans who have been patiently waiting for a sequel for over a decade. The 2005 original is currently 50% off on Steam, which is especially interesting if you haven’t yet tried Double Fine’s platformer, which in its day it was the debut of the company founded in July 2000 by Tim Schafer (creator of works such as Grim Fandango).

Psychonauts 2 was previously scheduled to launch in 2019, and then in 2020, before moving on to 2021 according to an Xbox Wire blog post in July 2020. Fortunately, it appears that this long journey has come to an end.

In other Psychonauts 2 news, you can check out our interview with Tim Schafer from December 2020, which also contains some exclusive illustrations of the game.