“I made an incredible movie that freaked out the executives.” David Ayer talks about his ‘Suicide Squad’ montage

These days there is a lot of talk about alternative montages on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, so it is inevitable to remember the case of ‘Suicide Squad’. David Yesterday, its director, has been making it clear for some time that he would like his version of the film to see the light of day, something that Warner recently ruled out.

“They tried to turn her into Deadpool”

However, the filmmaker keep hoping that the situation will change and that one day we can see the Yesterday Cut of the film. In fact, he has commented the following about it in an interview with EW:

I think the studios now see that it may or may not be canon, but the fans want it. They love the characters and want to spend more time with them. And people are much more sophisticated about how movies are made and they want to participate in the journey.

There is room for different things, different versions, different assets to share with the public. I think it helps strengthen the community. But I give all the credit to Warner for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that.

I understand that it is a business. It’s frustrating because I did a really heartfelt drama that they broke into pieces and tried to turn it into ‘Deadpool’, something that wasn’t meant for that. And you take the hit, you are the captain of the ship, my name was on it, although it did not represent what I had done. He would take all the bullets and he would be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It’s an incredible movie, but it freaked out the executives.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Warner will reconsider its position, as ‘The Suicide Squad’ will soon hit theaters, a kind of sequel and reboot of the Ayer movie, and releasing that other montage could confuse the audience. Maybe things will change later, but by then I don’t care that everything has already been forgotten.

In addition, let’s remember that Warner has also ruled out going ahead with the SnyderVerse, so it is most likely that the case of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is going to stay in a specific case, even as fans push for it not to be the case.