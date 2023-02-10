Another Self Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has officially announced that the Turkish-language show “Another Self” will have a second season four months after the first one. The first weather of a romantic-drama show, which made a lot of people cry, came out on Netflix on July 28 of this year.

But that’s not all the good news. The show has been picked up for not only a second season but also a third. Yes, “Another Self” has been picked up for Seasons 2 as well as 3, and Netflix Turkey gave the official go-ahead just two weeks ago. The creator, Nuran Evren Sit, has also confirmed the news.

“Another Self,” tells in a warm, emotional, happy, and hopeful way that you can get past almost any dead end in living by accepting the past, even if you can’t change it. In Another Self, the main characters go on a journey to find out more about themselves and get over their past hurts.

Another Self Season 2 Release Date

On July 28, 2022, the very first season of Some other Self came out, with Tuba Büyüküstün and Seda Bakan in the lead roles. These starlets have already appeared in many successful TV shows. The show’s creators haven’t said anything about a second season. They haven’t said anything about renewing the show for a second season.

If season 2 receives the go-ahead, it will likely come out in 2023, but neither the cast nor even the people who make the show have spoken about it. It has 8 episodes, and as it is a Netflix original, there is a chance that Netflix will renew it for a second season. However, that will only happen if the story doesn’t end in season 1.

Another Self Season 2 Cast

In the last season, Tuba Buyukustun played Ada, Seda Bakan played Leyla, and Boncuk Yilmaz played Sevgi. They were three friends who were chasing their dreams and making the most of their lives, but things changed when one of the friends was diagnosed with cancer.

In the supporting characters, Zaman was played by Firat Tanis, Doctor Hakan was played by Ali Bahadir Bahar, and Genc begin was played by Mehtap Demirel. Serkan Altunorak, Riza Kocaoglu, Murat Boz, Fusun Demirel and Umut Kurt were seen in some minor roles.

The show hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet, but if it is, everyone from the first season will be back in the same roles.

Another Self Season 2 Trailer

Another Self Season 2 Plot

Since the show hasn’t been called a restricted series or perhaps an anthology yet, the second season will pick up where the first one left off. The first season looks at the life of the three closest buddies and how, even though they are different, they fit together like puzzle pieces.

Since college, Ada, the doctor, Sevgi, the lawyer, as well as Leyla have been friends. When Sevgi gets cancer, the three friends have to think of ways to transport her to the hospital that doesn’t involve the hospital. This puts their friendship to the test.

Ada protests when Sevgi asks Leyla to help her find a mystery man who might be Sevgi’s only chance of survival. They have no idea that their lives are going to change in huge ways.

In the eight-part Turkish drama Another Self, three women named Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla go on a road trip to the seaside town to meet a supposed guru in the hopes that his new ways of healing will cure Sevgi’s cancer.

While they are there, they learn further about themself and each other. They also learn how to handle their relationships and past traumas better, and they realize that modern medicine is not the only method of healing. Another Self is indeed a pleasant blip in the world of streaming. It is a drama that is surprisingly happy and upbeat, with a focus on themes like openness and understanding.

Another Self Season 2 Story

