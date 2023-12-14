What If…? Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More Updates

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 was announced before the series debut, and the company has already shared details about the next season. What If…?, Marvel’s first Disney+ animated series, deepened the continuity between their TV programs and movies and elaborated on the multiverse idea introduced in Loki.

There were nine episodes in the first season of What If…?, each exploring a different facet of the series’ central premise. What If…?, an animated anthology series, established the concept of parallel worlds, or “What Ifs,” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) due to important events in the main timeline having various outcomes.

What If…?

What If…? assembled the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultron’s multiverse conquest after launching standalone stories such as Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) receiving the Super Soldier serum and becoming Captain Carter, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star-Lord, and the deaths of the Avengers Initiative recruits.

Fans have been wondering about season 2 of What If…? ever since the first season concluded. Among the positive reviews for the show was this one: “What If…? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing.” (Hint: check out the film’s score on Rotten Tomatoes).

What If…? Season 2 Release Date

So, what if…? December 22, 2023, will mark the debut of season 2 on Disney+. There will be nine episodes in all, and unlike season 1, which had weekly releases, season 2 will have daily releases over the Christmas season, beginning on December 22 and continuing daily until December 30, 2023.

What If…? Season 2 Voice Cast

Season 1’s What If…? stars Jeffrey Wright and Hayley Atwell are among those returning for more. Returning for season 2 are Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes Chris Hemsworth and others.

Marvel has shown in What If… that it can coax some of its A-listers into contributing lines. The voice actors for certain characters have not yet been confirmed; however, we have included the ones we saw in the teaser along with their current cast members.

The anticipated cast roster for What If… season 2 is as follows:

Jeffrey Wright as Uatu/The Watcher

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter/Captain Carter

Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym/Ant-Man

Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers/HYDRA Stomper Rogers

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Cynthia McWilliams as Gamora

Mick Wingert as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Cate Blanchett as Hela

Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster

What If…? Season 2 Storyline

The news that season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? would include anthology tales and draw some other storylines from Phase 4 was also shared in the same interview with A.C. Bradley. As for what to anticipate in season two, she said, “more on the character stories and these heroes and showing a different side of them that people don’t expect, and hopefully, they can relate to.” That opens the door for the inclusion of Marvel characters from 2022 movies. However, Bradley emphasized that, unlike previous Phase 4 initiatives, What If…? would not be used to build up Avengers 5, but rather will explore the many other ways in which the current movies, TV series, and characters may be used.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel revealed the full-length premiere of the second season of What If…? with “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” confirming that Captain Carter and her universe’s version of Steve Rogers would meet again, although with Rogers now functioning as a Winter Soldier counterpart. Some of the additional scenarios for season 2 of What If…? were also revealed, such as one in which Odin battles the Mandarin, another in which Tony Stark replaces Thor for a Valkyrie/Hulk team-up on Sakaar, and still another in which the action takes place in 1602. The second season of What If…? will include a wide variety of Marvel characters, from Captain Carter to Iron Man to Black Widow to Thor to Hawkeye to The Wasp to even Bigfoot.

What If…? Season 2: Is there a trailer?

Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and villains are ready for some mayhem in the upcoming second season of What If…?, which debuted its full trailer on November 15, 2023. Because the plot in Elseworlds is somewhat different, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to recognize hundreds of familiar faces in the video.

Even in this parallel dimension, we managed to get a glimpse of Thanos, indicating that the stakes are tremendous and might perhaps destroy the universe. You will need to remain tuned since even The Watcher is concerned about the direction this is going.

How many episodes are there in What If…? Season 2

The second season of What If…? There will be nine episodes totaling around thirty minutes in Season 2.

Where to watch What If…? Season 2?

Fans will only be able to watch the next season of the show on Disney+. The show’s rights currently belong to Disney; hence, it cannot be shown on any other platform.

Is What If…? Season 2: The Last Season?

Season 2 of the Marvel animated series What If…? was confirmed before the launch of season 1, and now season 3 of Marvel’s What If…? has been announced for Comic-Con 2022. Season 2’s events, whatever they may be, will very certainly set up other multiverse storylines, even if they don’t have to. Marvel’s What If…? structure can generate a limitless number of stories, and improves as more “what ifs” are generated from the initial idea. Season 3 should successfully illustrate that the only constraint is Disney/Marvel’s finances.