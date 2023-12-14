Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The realm is home to several comedic anime, like Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle. Not your run-of-the-mill comedic fare; with its focus on demons, the program delves headfirst into the fantasy genre. Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle follows Aurora Suya Rhys “Syalis” Kaymin, a princess with a terrible case of drowsies, as she is taken captive by a demon lord and held captive in his notorious castle.

Kagiji Kumanomata first created Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle as a manga series in Japan called Maoujou de Oyasumi. Since May 11, 2016, it has been published in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shōnen Sunday magazine. There have been a total of twenty volumes released so far, with the first book being published on September 16, 2016.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 Renewal Status

The first episode of the anime was a huge hit, as we said before. Not only did critics praise it highly, but audiences adored it too. In addition, the program has an outstanding rating of 8.02 on MyAnimeList. The first season of Maoujou de Oyasumi just touched on the first seven volumes. Dogo Kobo now has eleven volumes to work with when developing a sequel, which is fantastic news.

On top of everything else, the show’s official Twitter account has been hinting about a second season of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle for some time now.

It has already shared other images that seem to confirm the comedic show’s comeback. So, a second season of the anime will probably be greenlit shortly by the producers. Consequently, they will formally announce the sequel at the appropriate moment.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 Release Date

A total of twelve episodes made up the first season of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, which debuted on October 6, 2020, and ended on December 22, 2020. Producer Doga Kobo Studios has been mum on anything about a second season as of yet.

The program has a dedicated fan base that is eagerly anticipating the return of another season, even though it is incredibly underappreciated. However, it usually takes a while to make an anime. The second season of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is expected to air in 2024 if it is renewed.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Story

The animation and the adaptation of the manga into twelve charming episodes of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle are both superb. Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is centered on the true tale of Princess Syalis Gooderste, a sleep enthusiast who is completely focused on her slumber. After that, the Twilight Demon King abducted her and locked her up in a foreboding castle teeming with malevolent spirits and demons.

The princess transforms her kidnapping into a vacation by claiming she isn’t scared by anything—just dreams—but getting a good night’s sleep becomes a real challenge for her as she tries all sorts of creative solutions, like creating an air mattress from the magical Shield of the Wind and a DIV pillow out of the fur of her Teddy Demon guards.

When the demon king’s efforts to terrify the princess backfire, his predicament becomes even more dire. However, the princess is determined to sleep, and not even death can stop her from pursuing her wild dreams.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Cast

Princess Syalis Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English) Twilight the Demon King Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English) Demon Cleric Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Mike Haimoto (English)

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Mike Haimoto (English) Dawner the Hero Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Nicholas Andrew Louie (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Nicholas Andrew Louie (English) Quilladillo Voiced by: Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Ben Lepley (English)

Voiced by: Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Ben Lepley (English) Frankenzombie Voiced by: Kōichi Sōma (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English)

Voiced by: Kōichi Sōma (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English) Minotaur Voiced by: Masashi Yamane (Japanese); Gianni Matragrano (English)

Voiced by: Masashi Yamane (Japanese); Gianni Matragrano (English) Castle Goblin Grunt Voiced by: Shinya Takahashi (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Grunt Voiced by: Shinya Takahashi (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English) Great Red Siberian Voiced by: Chikahiro Kobayashi (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English)

Siberian Voiced by: Chikahiro Kobayashi (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English) Ghost Shroud Voiced by: Kōichi Sōma (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Voiced by: Kōichi Sōma (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English) Poseidon Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Japanese); Kevin Thelwell (English)

Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Japanese); Kevin Thelwell (English) Fire Venom Dragon Voiced by: Takaya Kuroda (Japanese); Jason Marnocha (English)

Voiced by: Takaya Kuroda (Japanese); Jason Marnocha (English) Neo Alraune Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara (Japanese); Michele Knotz (English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara (Japanese); Michele Knotz (English) Alazif Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English)

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English) Scissors Sorcerer Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Kyle Igneczi (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Kyle Igneczi (English) Harpy Voiced by: Ayaka Ōhashi (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Ōhashi (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English) Hades Voiced by: Kishō Taniyama (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Voiced by: Kishō Taniyama (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English) Hypnos Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English) Cubey Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Queen Nemlis Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Elizabeth Maxwell (English)

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 Plot

The first season ends with Syalis composing a letter to Santa Claus amid the holiday season. The letter, in which the princess hopes to return home, ends up in the hands of Demon King Tasogare. She desires a certain piece of Christmas clothing, which Tasogare and his minions mistake for homesickness.

He and the Cleric accompany her on her journey to Earth at some point. The sleep-deprived princess, who is always exhausted, nods out as soon as they sneak into her chamber. The cleric trades the princess for a succubus that has accompanied them as her mother, the Queen of Goodereste, enters the chamber.

The queen brings the demon to be displayed before the people after becoming persuaded that she is her daughter. Tasogare and the cleric watch incredulously. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Tasogare and the Cleric endeavor to reach the royal balcony before the speech to save one of their own.

From behind a pillar, Syalis delivers a speech as the succubus seems to talk, while Tasogare and the Cleric use their spells to freeze the Paladins. At the episode’s conclusion, the four of them are back in the demon castle, joining the other residents in enjoying Christmas.

The demons have grown fond of Syalis, as she has returned to their fortress voluntarily. Season 2 might be the one to tackle that budding romance. The hero may go to the demon’s palace to save her. In the next season, the long-awaited conflict between humans and demons may finally break out.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 Trailer

We will have to wait a little longer to view the trailer for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 as the show has not yet been renewed.

Where to watch Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle?

Funimation Now and Crunchyroll now have Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle – Season 1 available.