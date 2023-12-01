Where to Watch the Series Wilderness?

On Friday, September 15, 2023, Amazon Prime Video was the only platform to launch the new British thriller series Wilderness. The much-loved novel by the same name by author B. E. Jones served as inspiration for the series.

Meanwhile, the show’s creator has been Marnie Dickens. Along with Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, she has also worked as a writer. Thus, the series was directed by Yong Kim. Wilderness, a Prime Video original, follows a young British couple as their ideal vacation goes wrong and their feelings of vengeance and rage stem from unresolved heartache.

Since the show’s premiere on the streaming site, viewers have been impatiently awaiting its conclusion. Although the show might be too analytical and confusing at times, it still manages to provide several thrilling plot points. The outstanding directing and acting of the main characters have also contributed to its popularity.

Where to watch Wilderness?

Prime Video is the only place you’ll be able to see Wilderness. The launch of the series is set for Friday, September 15, and all six episodes will be published simultaneously.

Wilderness Story

This suspenseful series, which is based on B. E. Jones’s Wilderness, follows the lives of a British couple named Liv and Will, played by Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as they flee from their little village in the UK to live it up in New York. Their marital bliss is shattered when Liv learns of Will’s relationship with a younger coworker. She starts off sorrowful, but her anger builds up quickly, and she vows vengeance.

She quietly promises to put would through several tests before she would forgive him and accept his sincere remorse when he proposes a cross-country road trip to America’s national sites, including the Grand Canyon.

Will must decide between three chances to save his own life within two weeks and travel 1,500 miles. If they can’t keep their marriage together, he certainly won’t be able to! The United States wilderness is a place where mishaps are possible and perhaps likely.

Cara, played by Ashley Benson, is a young American lady who works for Will. She has a successful profession and a loving boyfriend named Garth, played by Eric Barlow. The duo runs across Cara while hiking through the magnificent American National Parks.

While hiking with Cara and Garth, Liv’s intentions take a detour, and the unexpected connections they forge with Will and Liv alter the trajectory of their lives in ways that will impact everyone’s futures.

Wilderness Cast

Wilderness, available on Prime Video, stars the following actors. Keep reading to learn more about the key characters.

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor

Will takes a high-flying job in New York, so he and his wife Liv, who was a writer for a little daily in the UK, go to the Big Apple. However, she quickly discovers that her husband has been completely abusing her confidence while she has been preoccupied with creating a harmonious family and neglecting her own aspirations.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will

As soon as he started working at his new job, Will—Liv’s husband—won over everyone with his charm and charisma.

Ashley Benson as Cara

The woman Will has been meeting behind Liv’s back is Cara, a young public relations professional at his new workplace.

Eric Balfour as Garth

Despite their polar opposites, Garth is certain that he and Cara are deeply in love with one other.

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

The fact that Liv uprooted her life to follow her husband to the United States irritates Caryl, who is Liv’s mother.

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash

Ash, who lives in the same apartment building as Liv and Will in New York, becomes fast friends with Liv and becomes someone she can confide in while she’s going through tough times.

The other cast members are as follows:

Jonathan Keltz as Detective Wiseman

Natalie Sharp as Marissa

Geoff Gustafson as Zach

Talia Balsam as Bonnie

Crystal Balint as Liana

Jake Foy as Anton

Wilderness Trailer

The Wilderness teaser trailer shows Liv and Will’s unstable relationship on the brink of disaster. Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” sets the eerie mood as the teaser deftly positions Liv as the protagonist in Will’s worst nightmares. The revelation of Will’s affair rocks Liv’s life and turns her grief into raging wrath in an instant.

As a means of reconciling their estranged relationship, Liv proposes a cross-country road trip as a means of evading the mayhem in New York. Unbeknownst to Will, Liv has a hidden goal, and he sees this as a chance for reconciliation. Locations like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon are appealing to Liv because of their natural beauty and the possibility of accidental mishaps, providing her with an opportunity to get even without leaving a footprint.

Wilderness Episodes

The series consists of 6 episodes in total, which are as follows:

Episode 01: “Happily Ever After”

Episode 02: “The Other Woman”

Episode 03: “Repent At Leisure”

Episode 04: “Home Sweet Home”

Episode 05: “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Episode 06: “Where White Knights Go To Die”

Wilderness Review

Wilderness is the perfect revenge thriller in many ways, and its six episodes make it perfect. Dramatic, unpredictable, and rife with immoral character journeys; sometimes, it falls flat. With its continual barrage of shocking revelations and raging wrath, the new Prime Video drama is soapy throughout all the right ways. Above all else, Wilderness is a complex story about love, betrayal, and the shameless wrath of a woman.

The fact that the story takes place via Liv’s eyes doesn’t make her a particularly likable or approachable protagonist. However, that is subjective, as you will be captivated by Coleman’s captivating portrayal and eagerly devour episodes to discover the next move of our complex protagonist.

Even if it might have been longer, Wilderness is still a good thriller with some surprising plot twists, a sympathetic female protagonist, and enough opportunity for introspection.