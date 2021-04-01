New promotional image for the 2nd season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

The anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has just concluded its first part and taking advantage of the one provided by the AnimeJapan 2021 A new promotional image has been published that invites us to be aware of its second part, which will begin in July.

This image has been designed by Ryoma Ebata, who is responsible for the character designs for the anime.

The anime has started with an opening titled Storyteller from TRUE and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION handled the ending.

Regarding the animated adaptation of The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken)This will arrive in April, which will be available on Crunchyroll.

Shiba The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken)

The first season of this anime could be enjoyed in Crunchyroll counting with 24 episodes, as well as a special, the second season has also reached its catalog.