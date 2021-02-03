‘Captain Marvel 2’: Release Date, Synopsis, Date, Rumors and Everything You Need To Know

‘Captain Marvel’ was one of Marvel’s strongest bets this year 2019, and the public rewarded the risk: more than 1,000 million at the box office have made it one of the highest-grossing films this year, and it gave us a Brie Larson who is ideally suited to the character of Carol Danvers.

But, except for small participation in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, we are not very clear about the future of the character … and neither is Brie Larson, who claims not to know anything concrete about Marvel’s plans with ‘Captain Marvel 2’, although that game The cluelessness is usually quite normal in the MCU movies. The movie will be the upcoming part of the series ‘Captain Marvel.’ It will be the 31st movie of the Marvel Universe and the 8th movie of phase four.

Will, there be ‘Captain Marvel 2’? or Will Brie Larson return? Will we see the Hulkling? And, most importantly: what will happen to Goose? Let’s discuss the release date of this impressive movie.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ Release Date:

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is already officially confirmed and will finally be part of Marvel’s Phase 4 since its premiere will take place in November 2022. What actually will happen in this movie. Let’s see.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ Synopsis:

For now, we do not know what the possible plot of ‘Captain Marvel’ could be, but we do know what will happen today. Let’s remember that the first installment took place in the 90s and that the next time we saw the character, it was already in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which takes place in 2019. But being half Skrull-half kree and having powers from the Tesseract, their aging is different from the rest of humans.

One of the most recurring rumors is that the film’s villain will be Veranke, the Skrull empire’s queen in the Marvel Universe. If confirmed, it would lay the foundations for the ‘Secret Invasion’ saga, when it is discovered that the Skrulls, being shapeshifters, have been invading planet Earth without anyone knowing.

It is also rumored that we could see Ms. Marvel, thus linking the film with the series of ‘Ms. Marvel’ that Disney plus prepares. Also, the Hulkling could have his first appearance and thus begin to train the Young Avengers.

Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyria in the MCU, bet on a romance between the two characters. Will we see a lesbian or bisexual Captain Marvel in its sequel? Let’s talk about the cast and character of this mind-blowing movie.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ Cast:

Brie Larson would reprise Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’s role as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Also, it is quite plausible that we see Lashana Lynch in the skin of Maria Rambeau.

It is unknown if Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn, or Jude Law to reprise the first installment’s roles. Let’s talk about the director and producer of this epic movie.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ Director & Producer:

The first installment was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who are now immersed in their ‘Mrs. America’ with Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, and Elizabeth Banks among others, so they will not return in this second part, so Marvel has started an active search for female directors that, finally, has led to Nia DaCosta. Kevin Feige will produce it.