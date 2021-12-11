What Does The Hourglass Mean On Snapchat:

Hourglass on Snapchat could mean that the person has sent you a picture or a video, and it will disappear after 10 seconds. It also means that the person has been “chatting” with you for more than 10 seconds.

If you see an hourglass next to your friend’s name in the Chat tab, it means they are currently typing a message to you. If you see an hourglass next to a contact’s name in the Contacts tab, it means they have sent you a picture or video that will expire in 10 seconds.

The hourglass can also appear when someone sends you a chat message which is over 10 seconds long. If this happens, the chat message will be split into multiple messages and each part of the chat will have an hourglass next to it. This is to let you know that you need to keep an eye on the chat, as the full conversation could disappear if you don’t view it soon.

The hourglass can also show up when you’re trying to send a picture or video and it’s taking longer than 10 seconds to upload. If this happens, the hourglass will start spinning and your picture or video won’t send. You’ll need to wait until the hourglass disappears before trying to send your message again.

The hourglass can also show up when someone has screenshot your story. If you see the hourglass next to one of your friends’ names in the Stories tab, it means they took a screenshot of one of your stories. The hourglass will disappear after a few seconds, but it does mean that they have definitely seen the story you made, so be mindful of what you upload.

What does the fire mean on snapchat:

Snapchat is the latest photo messaging application that has swept everyone off their feet. Recently updated with new fun filters, Snapchat now lets you to add ’emojis’ or animated graphics in your messages. One of the newestadditionsn is the fire emoj, whichy looks like a flickering flame over a lighter image.

How do you use it:

Once you update snapchat and open up the app, you will see this beautiful fire emojis next to all your friends who are online or active on snapchat at that particular time. Now just tap on this flame icon above all these names and then select one of them to start sending messages/snaps etc using this fire filter . The best thing about using fire emojis is that it will make your snaps look more interesting and fun as compared to just using regular text or emojis.

What does the hourglass emoji mean in texting:

The hourglass emoji is one of the newer emojis that was added to the Unicode Standard in June, 2015. It is used to indicate the passage of time or a countdown. For example, you could use it in a message to say “I’ll see you in an hour” or “We only have 5 minutes left”. The hourglass emoji is also commonly used in fitness apps and timers to indicate how much time remains in a workout or race.

How do you use it:

The hourglass emoji can be used in two ways. You can either type it out as “hourglass” (without quotes) or you can hold down the Shift key on your keyboard and then tap the number 2 on your number pad. This will type the hourglass emoji for you. You can then use it in your messages and emails just like any other emoji.

The hourglass emoji is a fun way to countdown to an event or let someone know that there isn’t much time left before something ends. It’s also a great way to remind someone that time is precious and should be used wisely!

Snapchat timer icon:

The timer icon is a new addition to Snapchat and was first added in the July, 2015 update. It is used to indicate when a photo or video will expire. For example, if you take a photo and set the timer for 5 seconds, the timer icon will show up next to the photo. This means that the photo will expire after 5 seconds and will be automatically deleted from Snapchat.