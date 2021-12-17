What Does Sagu Stand For:

Saguaro National Park in Arizona is named for the saguaro cactus. The word “saguaro” comes from the Tohono O’odham word “sàgwàr,” which means “white drink.”

The common name of this plant is derived from the Spanish word “ságüero,” which means “arbor of drink.” The English word “succulent” describes plants that store water in their leaves, stems, or roots. This water helps them to survive during times of drought.

The saguaro cactus is succulent and can store up to 200 gallons (757 liters) of water. Saguaros have green skin and white flesh on the inside. This cactus can grow as high as 80 feet (24 m) and weigh several tons.

Saguaro National Monument was established as a National Park on March 1, 1933, by President Herbert Hoover (1874-1964). The park is managed by the U.S. National Park Service and is spread over 132,000 acres (0.5371 sq mi; 134 km2).

Saguaro National Park preserves some of the most striking and majestic landscapes and vegetation in North America. It covers large areas of the Sonoran Desert, home to 5 species of Saguaros, among other types of cacti such as prickly pear, pincushion, barrel, fishhook, hedgehog, and cholla.

Along with the saguaro cactus, this desert has many animals such as coyotes, bobcats, javelina (Peccary), mule deer, and mountain lions.

Additionally, at Saguaro National Park, some birds such as Anna’s hummingbird and owls, among others. The park is located at the western boundary of Tucson’s limits and is about a 90-minute drive from downtown Tuscon.

It extends north to south for about 16 km (10 mi) and is accessible through roads that lead to Tucson. Here you will find trails dedicated exclusively to hiking or those shared with bicycles. Climbing any rocks or ridges as well as camping is prohibited.

Sagu logo:

The Saguaro National Park Association (SNPA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that supports the natural and cultural resources of Saguaro National Park. SNPA was founded in 1965 by a group of volunteers concerned about the lack of public knowledge about the park and its resources.

Today, SNPA’s members include more than 3,000 individuals from all over the United States. The association protects and promotes the park through education, interpretation, and conservation programs. SNPA also operates the Friends of Saguaro National Park bookstore, which is located in the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center near Tucson, Arizona.

The Saguaro National Park Association logo features a saguaro cactus. The logo is inspired by the association’s mission to protect and promote Saguaro National Park. The text around the cactus reads “Saguaro National Park Association” and “Protecting America’s National Parks Since 1965”.

The Saguaro National Park Association logo is used on merchandise such as clothing, hats, bags, brochures, posters, and other park publications.