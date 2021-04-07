Very Little Nightmares, Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah and more applications for iPhone, iPad or Mac for free or on sale: Hunting Apps

We return one more Sunday with our Hunting Apps section, in which we highlight some of the most prominent discounts and offers on the App Store. These days of Easter we have seen several good developers lowering prices, so it is one of those unrepeatable moments in which you can get great titles for very little money. There they go.

Apps gratuitas para iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV y Mac

Even Mind

Now more than ever we must take care of our mental health, deteriorated (whether you notice it or not) because of the confinements and the continuous bad news of the pandemic. Even Mind is an application that allows you to record your mood and thus analyze the mood swings you may have. You have it for 3.49 euros free in the App Store.

Nightcam

If you want to make the most of night photography, this application and its algorithms promise to achieve this beyond what the Camera application can do on its own. You have it for 4.49 euros free.

Ocmo

Jump and swing through 80 levels in this game, which has won multiple awards for its original design and physics. Originally designed for the iPad, although it is also available for the iPhone. Can be yours for 1.09 euros free.

Reduced apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac

Hyper Light Drifter

This award-winning game is one of the most amazing adventure games you can have on your iPhone, Apple TV or iPad. An unrepeatable opportunity to get hold of him for 5,49 1.09 euros. The game, in fact, was rated one of the best on the App Store in 2019.

Very Little Nightmares

The mobile matching version of the game indie Little Nightmares is good entertainment in the form of puzzles that you must solve in hostile environments where survival is the highest priority. You can play it on your iPhone or your iPad by 7,49 3,49 euros.

Damn Castilla

Those of you of a certain age will remember this old game, rescued and improved to play with it from the App Store. Relive the nostalgia of the old arcade by 5,49 1,09 euros.

Super Hydorah

We analyzed this game in April 2020 and it was one of my best distractions during total lockdown. By 5,49 1.09 euros you have a great game of ships with which to remember the best times of Nemesis / Gradius and R-Type.

More offers?

With Amazon Prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days of free Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs are free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.