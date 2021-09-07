Donald Trump Strikes Over Hollywood

In all over the country, Donald Trump has sent the assignments to editors. In that Assignment, Trump has written some blast Comments on Hollywood. He covers the topics from the 30-Minute-Plus pre-vacation news conference, and it held outside the White House on Friday.

He commented the Hollywood, and these three words hurt more to Hollywood. In Recent conference on Friday, he said to the reporter that, “Hollywood is Racist” then he has posted on Twitter also.

He is saying in looks of the Hollywood industry. “Treats Conversation very unfairly” On Twitter, he blasts the statement against the Hollywood. He Tweeted, “Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites because I think the elites are people they go after, in many cases but Hollywood is terrible. You talk about racist, Hollywood is racist. What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, and it’s dangerous for our country.”

Trump: "You talk about racist: Hollywood is racist, what they're doing with the kind of movies they're putting out. It's actually very dangerous for our country." He didn't provide examples. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 9, 2019

With this racism comment, most media heads are crocheted to cover the story behind the tweet. On Twitter, he has no specify anything about the motive of the comment. Media spread rumors on guess of that they had paused the marketing of the Blumhouse’s The Hunt.

This is the Political Satire of the series, which goes through with the mass shootings of the killed at El Paso, Dayton, Gilroy. To turn over the Trump’s comment, Longtime celebrity and Longtime Democrat Said that, “They treat conservatives, Republicans, totally different than they treat others, And they can’t do that.”

In Nearly Theater Place, America: The First Amendment is coming soon where they are mentions the Blame-Game acquisition on the comment. “Culture of violence” and “Gruesome and gristly video games” are the mention of today in the USA.

This is up from the sideline of the trump’s statement. Showbiz media is equally provoked here. So, they are up for the provoking comment against Trump’s Comment. In the Context of the complex, they said, “What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country. What we have now, in a little while, all of the heads of the biggest companies coming in, and we’re gonna talk to them.”