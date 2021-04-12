BAFTA 2021: ‘Nomadland’ and ‘A promising young woman’ once again confirm the dominance of the female gaze this awards season

As we get closer to the big event of the year in terms of film awards, the 2021 awards season has made a new stop along the way, this time in British lands, to celebrate the award ceremony of some BAFTAs that have not done more than reaffirm – again – ‘Nomadland’ as the feature film best positioned to succeed at the Oscars.

Chloé Zhao’s feature film has made a triplet in major categories such as Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actress —That has gone into the hands of Frances McDormand. For her part, Emerald Fennell has taken the lead in the fight for the best original script thanks to the libretto of his subversive ‘A promising young woman’, which, in addition to winning the BAFTA at the best british film, confirms that last year’s cinema has a woman’s name.





On the other hand, I cannot help but rejoice tremendously at the victory of the splendid documentary film ‘What the octopus taught me’ —which I told you about yesterday, and that I highly recommend—, and for that well-deserved consolation prize to ‘Tenet’ in the section on better visual effects.

Then I leave you with the full list of 2021 BAFTA winners, among which are titles of the stature of ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vintenberg and winners as atypical as the recommended ‘Other people’s house’ by the director and screenwriter Remi Weeks.

Full list of winners

Best film

Best Leading Actress

Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’)

Best Lead Actor

Anthony Hopkins (‘The Father’)

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn (‘Minari. My Family Story’)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Best British Film

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

‘Casa ajena’ (Remi Weeks, Director / Screenwriter)

Premio EE Rising Star

Best Foreign Language Film

Best documentary

‘What the octopus taught me’

Best Animated Film

Best direction

Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’)

Best Original Screenplay

‘A promising woman’ (Emerald Fennell)

Best Adapted Screenplay

‘The Father’ (Chrisopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)

Best soundtrack

‘Soul’ (Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Best casting

Best Direction of Photography

‘Nomadland’ (Joshua James Richards)

Best Editing

** ‘Sound Of Metal’ (Mikkel EG Nielsen)

Best Production Design

** ‘Mank’ (Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale)

Best Costume Design

‘The mother of blues’ (Ann Roth)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

‘The mother of the blues’ (Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio López-Rivera, Mia Neal)

Better sound

‘Sound Of Metal’ (Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc)

Better visual effects

‘Tenet’ (Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley)

Best British Animated Short Film

‘The Owl And The Pussycat’ (Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf)

Best British Short Film